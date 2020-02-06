CNET también está disponible en español.

Baby Yoda is Funko's best-selling Pop figure of all time

Who could ever say no to those Baby Yoda eyes?

Listen
- 01:13
This Baby Yoda Funko Pop figure will be available May 15. It's currently available for preorder. 

 Funko

Since Funko announced it would release a Baby Yoda toy back in December, Star Wars fans have ordered so many it's become Funko's best-selling Pop figure of all time. 

Funko art director Reis O'Brien confirmed the news in a video interview, where he talks about the development of the Baby Yoda Pop figure, according to CNET's sister site Comicbook.com on Thursday.

Funko has two Baby Yoda Pop figures -- a regular, 3-inch one and a large, 10-inch one. They retail for $8.78 and $29.96 respectively. Both figures ship May 20.

While the 10-inch Baby Yoda is currently sold out on Amazon, fans can still preorder the regular size and 10-inch version at Walmart with a discount.

See the regular size at Walmart
See the large size at Walmart

Fans were first introduced to Baby Yoda, officially known as The Child, on the Disney Plus Star Wars series The Mandalorian

Baby Yoda is so popular consumers have been shelling out major bucks for official and unofficial toys. Fans love the adorable character so much they're even willing to stand in the bitter cold to build elaborate Baby Yoda snow sculptures

More Baby Yoda

If you still haven't experienced the magic that is Baby Yoda, here's how to watch The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. Season 2 of the series will debut in October

Funko didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.