Baby Yoda is Funko's best-selling Pop figure of all time

Funko

Since Funko announced it would release a Baby Yoda toy back in December, Star Wars fans have ordered so many it's become Funko's best-selling Pop figure of all time.

Funko art director Reis O'Brien confirmed the news in a video interview, where he talks about the development of the Baby Yoda Pop figure, according to CNET's sister site Comicbook.com on Thursday.

Funko has two Baby Yoda Pop figures -- a regular, 3-inch one and a large, 10-inch one. They retail for $8.78 and $29.96 respectively. Both figures ship May 20.

While the 10-inch Baby Yoda is currently sold out on Amazon, fans can still preorder the regular size and 10-inch version at Walmart with a discount.

Fans were first introduced to Baby Yoda, officially known as The Child, on the Disney Plus Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Baby Yoda is so popular consumers have been shelling out major bucks for official and unofficial toys. Fans love the adorable character so much they're even willing to stand in the bitter cold to build elaborate Baby Yoda snow sculptures.

If you still haven't experienced the magic that is Baby Yoda, here's how to watch The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. Season 2 of the series will debut in October.

