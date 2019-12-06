Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is hoping the world's love of Star Wars and Baby Yoda, The Child from The Mandalorian, will encourage the state's residents to practice safe driving habits.

MDOT posted a light-up transportation sign to Twitter on Friday that reads "Baby Yoda uses the force, but still needs a car seat."

"Buckle up. This is the way," the agency wrote. It followed that tweet up with a Baby Yoda meme image that reinforces the car seat message.

Technically, Baby Yoda still needs a spaceship seat, but I'm not going to quibble.

The cute youngster from Yoda's species has stolen the hearts of Star Wars fans and become a meme superstar in the process, so it's no wonder MDOT chose to trade on the adorable alien's cachet to promote an important safety message.

You might not have a hover stroller, but you can definitely buckle your little Star Wars fan up properly in a car seat before you hit the road to a galaxy (or grocery store) far, far away.