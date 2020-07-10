Awesome deal on an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $50 off plus free stuff

Amazon

As surely wearing a mask reduces the rate of coronavirus transmission, Amazon regularly runs deals on its various gadgets, including Echo speakers and Fire tablets. But it's not often we run into a deal quite this juicy. Over at HSN, they've put together a bundle that includes the . The Fire Tablet HD 10 regularly sells for $190, so this is $50 off for the tablet alone, which matches the best price we've ever seen for this tablet. Throw in the other goodies (more on that in a moment) and it's about $225 worth of stuff for $140.

I probably don't have to tell you a lot about the Fire HD 10, Amazon's flagship tablet. This latest model has an upgraded processor, a 2-megapixel camera, and USB-C charging. You can learn more in CNET's more in-depth overview of the Amazon Fire HD 10.

In addition to the tablet, HSN is bundling a voucher for an entertainment software suite and a voucher for a case from Caseable, and you can use the Caseable code anytime before Jan. 31, 2021, which seems like two additional pandemics and one murder hornet invasion in the future.

This deal is good for the black, plum, or white version of the Fire tablet. You should be able to snag one anytime between now and July 18, but as usual, it's only good while supplies last.

