'Avengers: Infinity War' trailer arrives, tickets go on sale

The latest trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War" has dropped (finally!), and fans also can now scoop up their tickets for the April movie.

On Friday morning, as the trailer debuted, Disney announced that online ticket sales had begun.

In just 15 minutes, the new trailer had more than 300,000 views on YouTube.

The new trailer should satiate fans for a while, as it offers plenty of new footage and dialogue, including an A+ burn delivered by Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) at the very end of the footage.

And numerous longtime characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe look to be in deadly trouble, with Captain America (Chris Evans) shown to be possibly on the losing end of a battle with villain Thanos (Josh Brolin).

The Guardians of the Galaxy, new to Avengers movies, play a big part in the trailer, which begins with Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Thanos' adopted daughter, grimly explaining what a threat he is. And later, Guardians leader Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) bluntly tells Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) exactly what he thinks of his plan. ("I think it's good, except, it sucks. So let me do the plan, and that way, it might be really good.")

The Marvel film is the year's most-anticipated movie, according to a survey of more than 8,000 film fans by online ticket seller Fandango. Fandango is also offering ticket buyers a choice of one of five free posters depicting various characters drawn by artist Kaz Oomori.

Fandango

On Thursday, brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, the film's directors, teased the long-awaited trailer with an Instagram and Twitter image -- but gave nothing away. And on Wednesday, they joked about the long wait with another image.

The first trailer came out in November, and more footage aired during the Super Bowl. That first trailer, posted to YouTube in November, now has more than 150.8 million views.

The film brings together a gigantic ensemble cast of Marvel superheroes, including a now-bearded Evans as Captain America, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk and Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Brolin's supervillain Thanos s trying to collect all of the powerful Infinity Stones and conquer (or, in his words, "rebalance") the world.

"Avengers: Infinity War" has been moved up and will now open April 27 worldwide. The film's yet-unnamed sequel then will come out in May of 2019.