Avengers: Endgame Power Gauntlet is headed to your hands

Avengers: Endgame's mighty Power Gauntlet, complete with a re-creation of the Infinity Gems, is headed into your hands as part of Hasbro's Marvel Legends line.

Talking more about the item, announced Friday, requires delving into mild Avengers: Endgame spoilers, so here's a warning for those of you still meaning to get to the movie.

Ready to snap to it? Here are the details:

The Marvel Legends Series Avengers Power Gauntlet is a sequel of sorts to last year's wearable Infinity Gauntlet, inspired by the time-traveling film's Tony Stark-developed gauntlet used twice in the movie's third act.

The glove pulsates with glowing light when activated and has sound effects inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe capstone. You can also clench the glove's fists to pick out different poses for the hand.

The glove will be available for preorder Friday on Hasbro Pulse for $100 (roughly £75 or AU$140), and is scheduled for a fall 2019 release.

Hasbro also unveiled a 14-inch Hulk figure that's wielding the Power Gauntlet. It too is set for a fall 2019 release.

The $40 (roughly £30, AU$60) figure features the new merged version of Hulk that's essentially a bulky, green Bruce Banner, outfitted with the gauntlet and his time travel suit.

This Hulk doesn't just stand there, he also speaks with 20 sounds and phrases and includes a pull-back-and-release punch action.

Pressing on the gauntlet Hulk is wearing activates its own light effects and other sounds inspired by Avengers: Endgame.

