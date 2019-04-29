Avengers: Endgame toys, merchandise to re-create the MCU capstone

CNET también está disponible en español.

  • infinity-gauntlet-caviar-wireless-charger
  • caviar-infinity-photo-avengers-endgame
  • marvel-legends-infinity-guantlet-toy-fair-mike-sorrentino-cnet-3
Caviar Infinity Gauntlet wireless charger

Is an Infinity Gauntlet replica so important that you would spare no expense? Well Caviar has a very high-end option available in the form of a $7,570 Infinity Gauntlet that also doubles as a wireless charger.

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured in this gallery.  

Infinity Gauntlet plus your phone

The [Qi] power of the Infinity Gauntlet can charge up your phone, making what has to be one of the most expensive wireless chargers out there. Caviar says what makes the gauntlet particularly pricey are its semiprecious stones, made from topaz, chrysolite, amethyst, garnet, citrine and amber.

Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet

That wireless charger is indeed too steep. This wearable Infinity Gauntlet might lack semiprecious stones, but it's full of sound effects and is wearable. It's the same as the Gauntlet released with Infinity War last year, but it's still available to purchase for $100.

$100 at Amazon
Marvel Legends

Hasbro's Marvel Legends line of Avengers: Endgame figures includes a mix heroes from the movies and from the comics. Each figure includes a part of Thanos, which can be assembled by anyone who collects them all. The figures retail for $20 each.

$20 at Amazon
Ronin Zip Hoodie

Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton undergoes a personal transformation in Avengers: Endgame, revealing himself as the more ninja-like Ronin. This zip hoodie themed after this persona is on sale at ShopDisney for $43.

$43 at Shop Disney
Lego Ultimate Quinjet

Lego's Ultimate Quinjet lets you assemble the heroes' chip and pairs up Hawkeye, Black Widow, Rocket and Thor.

$64 at Amazon
Lego Ultimate Quinjet

The 838-piece Quinjet features a cockpit, a stud-shooting trike and two Chitauri minifigures to fight the team. The set retails for $80, but Amazon sells it for closer to $64.

$64 at Amazon
Titan Hero Power FX Series: Iron Man and War Machine

The Titan Hero Power FX Series of figures from Hasbro depict several of the Avengers in a format that allows for interchangeable accessories that can be attached to the arm and the back. The figures, such as Iron Man and War Machine, range in price from $10 to $25 depending on the character.

See at Amazon
Titan Hero Power FX Series: Ant-Man and Black Widow

The accessories will also make different sounds depending on the character they are paired up to, such as Ant-Man and Black Widow shown here.

See at Amazon
Titan Hero Power FX Series: Captain Marvel and Thanos

The Captain Marvel and Thanos figures in the Titan Hero Power FX line can also face off.

See at Amazon
Titan Hero Power FX Series: Black Panther and Hulk

Black Panther's looking purple in the Titan Hero Power FX Series, and Hulk looks potentially professorial.

See at Amazon
Captain Marvel and Captain America

Teamed up in this two-pack from Hasbro, Captain Marvel and Captain America can both be purchased featuring their looks from Avengers: Endgame. This is available for about $20.

$20 at Amazon
An unlikely pair

Thor and Rocket are also teamed up, likely making for a hilarious duo. The Hasbro two-pack costs around $20.

$20 at Amazon
Captain America and Iron Man blasting figures

If you want to add in some launcher action to the Avengers: Endgame toys, the Captain America Shield Blast will let you sling Cap's shield through the air like a flying disc. Similarly, the Iron Man Repulsor Blast shoots out from its hand. Both figures sell for $30.

Nerf Hulk gun

While Hulk doesn't typically need a gun, Nerf's Hulk-themed Assembler Gear comes with a big missile to shoot instead. The gun costs $25.

$25 at Amazon
Funko Avengers: Endgame Hulk

Speaking of Hulk, the Funko doll version of the green guy features the special suit the team is wearing. The figure retails for $11.

$11 at Amazon
Nerf Captain America Assembler Gear

Nerf's Captain America Assembler Gear is adorned with a great big shield. This gun also sells for $25.

$25 at Amazon
Nerf Ronin Assembler Gear

Ronin does not wield a gun either, but the Ronin-inspired Nerf Assembler gun looks like a ninja sword. The gun costs $16.

$16 at Amazon
