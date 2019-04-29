Avengers: Endgame toys, merchandise to re-create the MCU capstone

Is an Infinity Gauntlet replica so important that you would spare no expense? Well Caviar has a very high-end option available in the form of a $7,570 Infinity Gauntlet that also doubles as a wireless charger.
The [Qi] power of the Infinity Gauntlet can charge up your phone, making what has to be one of the most expensive wireless chargers out there. Caviar says what makes the gauntlet particularly pricey are its semiprecious stones, made from topaz, chrysolite, amethyst, garnet, citrine and amber.
Hasbro's Marvel Legends line of Avengers: Endgame figures includes a mix heroes from the movies and from the comics. Each figure includes a part of Thanos, which can be assembled by anyone who collects them all. The figures retail for $20 each.
Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton undergoes a personal transformation in Avengers: Endgame, revealing himself as the more ninja-like Ronin. This zip hoodie themed after this persona is on sale at ShopDisney for $43.
Titan Hero Power FX Series: Iron Man and War Machine
The Titan Hero Power FX Series of figures from Hasbro depict several of the Avengers in a format that allows for interchangeable accessories that can be attached to the arm and the back. The figures, such as Iron Man and War Machine, range in price from $10 to $25 depending on the character.