In advance of Magic Leap's mystery live stream on Wednesday, communications behemoth AT&T announced it invested an undisclosed amount in the perennial startup, which is developing some potentially cool AR hardware and software. AT&T also gained the rights to be the only distributor through which consumers will be able to purchase Magic Leap's products, and its stores will be the first to have it on display.

We first learned about an inevitable telecom-company partnership in February during our interview with Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz.

Now Playing: Watch this: Magic Leap shows off its hardware, Magic Leap One

You can watch the live stream demo of the Magic Leap One on CNET or on Twitch today at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. in the UK). "We'll dive into some Magic Leap One specs and share a demo of an upcoming developer sample," the company tweeted last week. The company revealed some design details in early June, but we still don't know anything about its specs.

While some headsets have been seeded to a select few developers, the Magic Leap One Creator Edition hasn't fully rolled out to the developer community yet, though it's expected some time this year.