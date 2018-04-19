At Tribeca Film Festival 2018, the Virtual Arcade rules

The 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival in Manhattan has opened its Virtual Arcade to press. From tech-enhanced installations and theater pieces to fantasy and mystery to CGI and documentary film creations that can be explored through virtual reality headsets, VR is alive and well at Tribeca.
Into the Now is a shark-filled underwater experience. Participants sit in these moving pod-chairs to take it all in.
The first experience you'll see upon entering the arcade is called "Objects in mirror are closer than they appear." According to the shownotes, it "fuses augmented-reality technology with an immersive theater installation, inviting audiences to reflect on the relationship between new media and archaic objects; 21st-century technology and 19th-century magic; and memory and optical illusion."
Where Thoughts Go is an intimate experience "set in a world where thoughts exist as sleeping creatures." After waking these creatures and listening to the voice messages of previous visitors, participants have the opportunity to record their own dreams or fears to leave inside for others to find.
The Day the World Changed "brings to viewers the harrowing impressions of the victims and survivors of atomic bombings and nuclear arms testing through first-hand testimonies, data visualizations and innovative use of 3D scanning and photogrammetry," according to the shownotes.
Campfire Creepers is a horror experience involving a couple in the woods encountering a stranger. Apparently there are laughs as well as screams. You can play it at home on Oculus Rift or Gear VR starting April 21.
The Hidden is one of several VR films made in conjunction with nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) as part of the VR for Good campaign. It explores a slavery rescue operation that took place in India.