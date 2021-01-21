Athleta sale: The coziest styles for 60% off

Gap's premium activewear brand Athleta is having its Final Sale, offering up to 60% items that are being discontinued. You'll find new markdown items and runs from now until Jan. 30. Shop without worries as returns are always free; shipping is free on orders over $50.

Athleta's activewear clothes are known to perform well even during the toughest workouts, but they're also comfy enough to wear outside of the gym. A premium brand usually comes with a premium price tag, unless you take advantage of markdown deals like these. Check out some of the best offers, below, but note that all sales are final and available while supplies last. We'll do our best to keep this list updated.

Athleta These supportive capri pants were designed for intense exercising or an easy day on the trails. The built-in stretchy stash pockets and back waistband pocket mean you won't have to leave your phone or wallet behind. This is one item in Athleta's Final Sale event, where you can save up to 60%. Also worth a look: This $15 crop V-Neck tee and these stylish Everyday masks for $15. Get free shipping on orders over $50; returns are free on every order.

Athleta Girl Airy and light, this tank was designed to get your little athlete to and from practices. Built soft with a bit of stretch, the reversible design lets you have two looks for the price of one. Get up to 60% off when you shop the Athleta Girl Styles collection now.

Athleta This smooth training tank was made to keep you comfortable during extended sessions at the studio or gym. Athleta has been expanding its plus-size selections; as part of the New Markdowns sale at Athleta, you can find other items like this for up to 30% off the regular price. Check out this commuting poncho for $88 or these mesh capri pants for only $30.

