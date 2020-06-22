At Apple WWDC, Tim Cook takes a moment to talk about Black Lives Matter and coronavirus

Screenshot by Queenie Wong/CNET

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off this year's World Wide Developer Conference addressing the two major events affecting the world at the moment, Black Lives Matter movement and the worldwide conronavirus pandemic.

He said it was time for the US to "aim higher to build a future that lives up to our ideals" of equality. And he said it was time to take action. He highlighted Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which will distribute $100 million to "challenge systemic barriers that limit opportunity for communities of color in the critical areas of education, economic equality and criminal justice."

And he also talked about the company's new developer entrepreneur camp for black developers, which will help foster the brightest lights and the best ideas at Apple."

"Our mission has always been to make the world a better place," he said. "And we're committed to being a force for change."

He thanked the healthcare workers around the world for their efforts in helping battle the coronavirus, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world.

"We want to thank the dedicated people everywhere, especially our healthcare workers who have made tremdendous sacrifices to take care of those in need," he said.

The acknowledgement of these event, especially the Black Lives Matter protests and movement, come after an appearance on Sunday evening with CBS' 60 Minutes about the impact smartphones, like the Apple iPhone have played, in the movement for racial justice.

"The thing that has changed, though, and we're very proud of this, is that we put a camera in everybody's pocket," Cook said. "And so, it becomes much tougher as a society, I believe, to convince themselves that it didn't happen, or that it happened in a different manner or whatever it might be."

Cook has also spoken out to share his views on other societal issues. In 2019, he criticized the "insanity" of legislative inactivity regarding gun violence in the US, and in 2018 he was among more than 90 business executives who spoke out against a North Carolina law that would force transgender students to use school toilets "inconsistent with their gender identity."

"You know, there was a time back many years ago where CEOs were just supposed to focus on profits only, and not so much the constituencies. And that's never been my view. I've never subscribed to that," Cook said.