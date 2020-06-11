Apple CEO Tim Cook announces $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative

James Martin/CNET

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday said the iPhone maker is launching a Racial Equity and Justice Initiative with a $100 million commitment. The initiative will focus on issues including education, economic equality and criminal justice reform in order to "challenge the systemic barriers to opportunity and dignity that exist for communities of color, and particularly for the black community," Cook said.

"The unfinished work of racial justice and equality call us all to account," Cook said in a tweet. "Things must change, and Apple's committed to being a force for that change. Today, I'm proud to announce Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, with a $100 million commitment."

The unfinished work of racial justice and equality call us all to account. Things must change, and Apple's committed to being a force for that change. Today, I'm proud to announce Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, with a $100 million commitment. pic.twitter.com/AoYafq2xlp — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 11, 2020

The effort will begin in the US and expand globally over time, Cook said. It's being led by Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, and former head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Apple is one of several tech companies to speak out in support for protests around the country sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer jammed a knee onto his neck for nearly nine minutes.

On June 4, Apple posted an open letter from Cook to the top of its website speaking out on racism and pledging donations to organizations challenging "racial injustice and mass incarceration."

Black Lives Matter. Visit blacklivesmatters.carrd.co to learn how to donate, sign petitions and protest safely.