Asus reveals latest ROG gaming gear including RTX 3090, 3080 cards and Wi-Fi 6E router

Asus

Asus' biggest launch today was the company's new GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070-based graphics cards following Nvidia's announcement of the new generation of Ampere-based GPUs, as well as its reveal of the first Wi-Fi 6E router, the tri-mode ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000

The new cards, which ship this month, have redesigned fans, heat dissipation and airflow to improve cooling and reduce noise. There are also warning lights to notify you if the voltage coming out of your power supply is insufficient or inconsistent. Asus' GPU Tweak III software will go into beta mid-month.

It's all about esports for the ROG PG259QN 360Hz and PG259QNR display it announced at CES 2020. New in the R is Nvidia's Reflex technology for analyzing latency bottlenecks among the display, keyboard and mouse. There's also a new desk clamp mount which is like an arm, but without the articulation. The ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QN and PG259QNR ship in September 2020 and November 2020, respectively.

Now playing: Watch this: Asus unveils ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3000 series

The Swift PG329Q is a 32-inch 1440p quantum dot monitor (P3 gamut) with 175Hz refresh rate and variable overdrive. It's slated to ship in October.

On the accessories front, the ROG Strix Scope RX keyboard incorporates new ROG RX Red Optomechanical switches, which feature a 1.5mm actuation point, a and 40cN -55cN force curve. It has less wobble thanks to a square hollow stem with lighting LED inside. The keyboard is more durable, too.

Asus

The ROG Strix Scope RX keyboard will arrive in October.

At only 79g, the ROG Keris wireless mouse is one of the lightest ever. It has tri-mode wireless -- 2.4GHz, Bluetooth and wired --and new switches that are easily replaceable, PBT plastic and Teflon feet.

The ROG Keris Wireless mouse will be available by the end of the year.

Only 300g, the ROG Delta S headset is 20% lighter than before, and has upgraded audio (MQA support) with AI noise cancelling and improved signal to noise. It also has lighting that responds to your voice and new cushions.

The ROG Delta S headset ships by the end of the year.