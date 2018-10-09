Asus unveils midrange Chromebook C423 with a 14-inch screen

Asus

Without much fanfare, Asus has unveiled the new Chromebook C423, a lightweight, midrange Chrome OS laptop. The C423 appeared on Asus' website over the weekend, where it was spotted by Reddit users.

The Asus Chromebook C423 has a 14-inch screen and weighs under 3 pounds (1.34kg) with battery, making it easy to lug around. It's powered by an Intel quad-core or dual-core processor, depending on which configuration you get, so it has some speed too.

You can check out more Asus Chromebook C423 specs below:

HD or Full-HD display with 60Hz refresh rate

Optional touchscreen display

Up to 8GB RAM

32GB or 64GB storage



Multiformat card reader (SD, SDHC, SDXC)



Audio jack

USB-A and USB-C ports

Two-cell, 38-watt hour battery



Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 4.0

And since the Asus Chromebook C423 is a Chrome OS device, it comes preinstalled with Google apps and G Suite.

Asus has yet to confirm the availability or price of the Chromebook C423.

It joins other recently announced Chromebooks such as the HP Chromebook x360 and Pixel Slate.