Asus on Wednesday unveiled the limited edition ZenBook 13 Edition 30, a pearl white laptop featuring a genuine Italian leather lid cover. The product is in celebration of the company's 30th anniversary.
ZenBook Edition 30 also comes with a set of matching accessories, including a leather sleeve and a pearl white mouse.
The laptop includes ScreenPad 2.0, a phone-size screen that doubles as a trackpad. It features a four-sided frameless NanoEdge display, offering near-borderless visuals.
Under the hood, the ZenBook 13 Edition 30 sports an eighth Generation Intel Core i7 quad-core CPU and 16GB of RAM. It boasts 13.2 hours of battery life.
The laptop is available exclusively from the Asus Store for $1,399.99.
Discuss: Asus has a limited edition laptop with a leather lid
