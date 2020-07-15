Are you the world's fastest typist? The Ultimate Typing Championship is your chance to prove it

Das Keyboard

Das Keyboard, a mechanical keyboard brand best known by enthusiasts for its blank keyboards, is celebrating its 15th anniversary by reviving its worldwide Ultimate Typing Championship. The competition, which is entirely online and open to anyone over the age of 13, will be livestreamed on Aug. 22 on Twitch at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET).

Registration for the event opened Wednesday. To qualify, you'll need to race at least 50 times on competitive typing site TyprX to record your fastest typing average on your top 30 races by end of day on Aug. 9.

The top 25 entrants with the fastest words-per-minute typing speeds will be invited to compete in the livestreamed event, with a chance to win the $5,000 first prize. The second prize is $500, but the top 25 typists will win a Das Keyboard, too.

This is only the second time Das Keyboard has held the competition. The finals for the first Ultimate Typing Championship took place in March 2010 and the winner, Sean Wrona, set an unofficial speed typing record of 163 words per minute on standard English text.

