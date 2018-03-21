Enlarge Image Apple

Looking for a spring refresh for your wrist? Apple unveiled a new collection of Apple Watch bands on Wednesday, with popping colors and fresh designs.

Additions include striped versions of Apple's woven nylon bands, exclusive Nike bands that match its latest running shoes and a new two-tone version of the Apple Watch band from designer Hermès. All of Apple's new bands will make their way to Apple's website and authorized retailers later this month. Here's a quick rundown of all the new pieces.

Apple Watch

Sport Band in Denim Blue, Lemonade and Red Raspberry



Woven Nylon in Black Stripe, Blue Stripe, Gray Stripe and Pink Stripe



Sport Loop in Flash Light, Hot Pink, Marine Green and Tahoe Blue



Classic Buckle in Spring Yellow, Electric Blue and Soft Pink



The Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) will include new 38mm and 42mm models with a Space Gray Aluminum Case and Black Sport Loop.

Apple

Apple Watch Nike+

The Nike Sport Loop will now be sold separately, so you don't need to buy the special edition watch. New Nike Sport Band colors include:

Nike Sport in Barely Rose/Pearl Pink, Black/White and Cargo Khaki/Black



Nike Sport Loop in Black/Pure Platinum, Bright Crimson/Black, Cargo Khaki, Midnight Fog and Pearl Pink



The Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS + Cellular) will include new 38mm and 42mm models with a Space Gray Aluminum Case and Midnight Fog Nike Sport Loop.

Apple

Apple Watch Hermès

The Single Tour Rallye and Double Tour bands now feature contrasting color details. This includes:

38mm Double Tour in Indigo with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop



38mm Double Tour in Blanc with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop



42mm Single Tour Rallye in Indigo with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop



42mm Single Tour Rallye in Blanc with rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop



To see all the new bands, visit Apple's website.