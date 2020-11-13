Apple's M1 Mac chip levels up video and music apps

Apple

After Apple introduced its new M1 chip, the first in a line called Apple silicon, the company is giving a few Mac apps a makeover to take advantage of the new technology. Apple users can expect updated versions of Final Cut Pro, Motion, Compressor, Logic Pro, Logic Remote, MainStage, GarageBand and iMovie, coming on Friday.

Some notable changes include GarageBand's new design for MacOS Big Sur, with 1,800 new Apple Loops, 190 new instrument patches, and 50 new vintage and modern drum kits. Final Cut Pro will feature accelerated machine learning analysis for Smart Conform using the Apple Neural Engine on Mac computers with Apple silicon, according to the company.

Apple on Tuesday unveiled its new M1 Mac chip, an older sibling to the A14 chips in the iPhone 12. The new self-designed M1 chip is meant to power the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Minis.