On this podcast, we talk about:
- Apple unveiling a new iPad Air and iPad Mini.
- How facial recognition software is being used by law enforcement to solve petty crimes.
- What to expect from the 2019 Game Developers Conference.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Apple's iPad family welcomes back refreshed iPad Air, Mini (The 3:59, Ep. 535)
