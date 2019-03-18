CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple's iPad family welcomes back refreshed iPad Air, Mini (The 3:59, Ep. 535)

We also talk Google at GDC and facial recognition.

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

3:59

