Apple wants Mac Pro parts excluded from Trump’s China tariffs

Apple has requested the Trump administration exclude parts for its new Mac Pro from import tariffs. The company will reportedly build the $5,999 computer, which was unveiled at this year's WWDC, in China instead of the US. The computer's previous model from 2013 was one of the company's few products made in the US.

The iPhone maker is seeking relief from 25% duties on parts including the computer's stainless steel and aluminum frame, internal cables and circuit boards, according to filings from the Office of the US Trade Representative.

Though the documents don't explicitly name the Mac Pro, the features mentioned are similar to those of the computer. The requests were posted July 18 and will be reviewed following a public comment period. Bloomberg earlier reported the news.

Apple is also asking for tariff exclusions for its Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad and a USB cable, according to the filings.

China said in May that it would impose a 25% tariff on US goods in retaliation against President Donald Trump's plan to increase tariffs on products imported from China.

Products like the Apple Watch and AirPods have reportedly been exempt from tariffs before. Last month, Apple said in a letter to the Office of the US Trade Representative that tariffs from a US trade war with China would hurt the company's ability to compete globally. The tech giant has reportedly considered moving 30% of iPhone production out of China.

Apple declined to comment. The White House and the Office of the US Trade Representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.