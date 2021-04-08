Apple reportedly pushes back production of MacBooks and iPads due to supply shortage

Dan Ackerman/CNET

A global supply shortage is supposedly causing delays in production of two important Apple products: The MacBook and the iPad. According to a report by financial publication Nikkei Asia, a lack of mounting components for the MacBook and display components for the iPad have caused Apple to postpone a portion of production until the second half of the year.

The report notes that for the time being, the shortage won't effect Apple's ability to have devices available for customers, but it will make the tech giant's supply chain tight.

Apple is well known for managing complicated supply chains, but the component shortage has grown in severity enough to effect even the biggest companies, including Apple, rival Samsung and the auto industry. Nikkei Asia notes that since the shortage is hurting the biggest companies with the most sway over manufacturers, its effect on smaller companies is likely much more drastic.

As of yet, the shortage supposedly hasn't effected production of Apple iPhones.

Apple did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.