Apple Music says it's for country music loving patriots too

Since Apple Music's launch, it's been tempting to regard the service as the home of the self-consciously style conscious.

For instance, Taylor Swift.

Like the Democratic Party, Apple hasn't seemed to make too much effort to reach out to the heart of the country, where the values are a little different than they are in, say, Culver City, California.

Until now, that is. A new Apple Music ad offers patriotism and the joys of the open road and of eating in the local diner.

Narrated by Georgia-born country singer Brantley Gilbert, the ad shows that his own taste in music includes Steppenwolf's "Born To Be Wild," Kendrick Lamar's "Backseat Freestyle" and Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama."

It's unclear whether Gilbert is one of those bikers who blasts his music for all to hear while he's rollin' on down the road. I've always found them oddly enchanting.

This is, though, a very sound move by Apple Music.

When you have a product that has no truly distinguishing features -- other than that it's from Apple -- it's as well to appeal to all, not just those with whom you might feel most sweetly at home.

Moreover, after its new Siri nonmovie featuring The Rock, Apple is signaling its own shift toward more mainstream universality, a shift that's been evident for some time.

Apple Music enjoys around 27 million subscribers. It's grown as the streaming market has grown, but it hasn't made too many inroads into Spotify's comfort zone. Spotify currently claims about 50 million subscribers.

Those of political bent will mutter, though, that Spotify is a Swedish company, while Apple Music is quintessentially American, so this appeal to Americana is a reflection of the Make America Great Again project of our times.

I cannot confirm that Tim Cook will be the grand marshal at the next Daytona 500.

