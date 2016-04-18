Taylor Swift lip-syncs! (Yes, it's a new Apple Music ad)

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

If there's one thing Taylor Swift fans can't get enough of, I suspect, it's Taylor Swift lip-syncing in a video.

So Apple Music on Monday released a new ad in which the powerful star lip-syncs and doesn't even bother offering some humor by falling over.

The latter is what she did in her first foray for Apple Music. People laughed.

However, in the new ad she is going out for the evening and therefore needs music to prepare for such an unusual event.

So she chooses "The Middle" by Jimmy Eat World, released circa 2001.

Is there symbolism here that Swift and Apple are reaching for the middle of road when it comes to taste and, indeed, new customers?

Is Apple releasing ads for its streaming product just like a toothpaste manufacturer releases ads for its wares?

Perish the mere concept.

Apple Music's head of content Larry Jackson told Fast Company: "Taylor Swift lives at Apple Music, Drake lives at Apple Music, with so many other artists. They use the product. This isn't a toothpaste ad. This is a place where their ideas are carried through with respect and reverence."

Their ideas for lip-syncing in ads, one assumes.

But wait, there's a deeper strategy to this.

"Our strategy is to actually roll this campaign out like we would a record," Jackson told Fast Company. "You release one single, it's got a certain longevity, then the next single drops. What we're doing here, to avoid it all fading out too soon, is using the same cadence as an album -- spot comes out, hype dies down. Two week later, then out comes another spot, same thing happens, then drop the next one."

You might be familiar with this strategy. It's been used by quite a few brands over the last, well, 40 years. You release an ad, then two weeks later you release another in the same campaign.

Goodness, I've even seen toothpaste manufacturers use it.