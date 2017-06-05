Apple Music hits 27 million subscribers

Apple's racked up 27 million Apple Music subscribers, said Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, Monday at WWDC.
That's about 7 million more since December.
For context, music streaming service Spotify hit about 50 million subscribers in March.
Apple Music was first launched in late 2015 and got an overhaul last year.
This is a developing story. Follow our WWDC live blog for real-time coverage.
Shara Tibken contributed to this story.
