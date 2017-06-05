Apple Music hits 27 million subscribers

Apple's music streaming service has snagged about 7 million more subscribers since December.

Digital Media
342fb58d-a213-4f64-a335-0cf19417f132-800

Apple Music is growing. 

 James Martin/CNET

Apple's racked up 27 million Apple Music subscribers, said Craig Federighi, senior vice president of software engineering, Monday at WWDC. 

That's about 7 million more since December. 

For context, music streaming service Spotify hit about 50 million subscribers in March.

Apple Music was first launched in late 2015 and got an overhaul last year. 

This is a developing story. Follow our WWDC live blog for real-time coverage.

Shara Tibken contributed to this story.

WWDC 2017

All the latest coverage from Apple's annual developers conference.

All WWDC 2017 Stories

More stories

Next Article: Apple, show us you can still top Google and Facebook
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF