CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Laptops

Apple kills 12-inch MacBook

The little fella is gone from Apple's site.

Apple Macbook 12-inch 2017

The 12-inch MacBook is no more. 

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple upgraded its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops on Tuesday, but it appears that another notebook has vanished from the company's site. The smallest of the MacBooks is gone.

The 12-inch MacBook is no longer available on the Apple website as of Tuesday. It launched 2015 and got updated for 2016 and 2017.

Google searches for the MacBook still show the laptop available on Apple's site for $1,299. However, clicking on a search result for the 12-inch notebook redirects you to the company's Mac landing page

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Mentioned Above
Apple MacBook Air (128GB, Gray, 2018)
$1,099
See it
$1,099 Amazon
See It
$1,099 Best Buy
See It
$1,199 Apple
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

Apple MacBook Air

Apple

Next Article: Apple cuts MacBook Air price by $100