Apple kills 12-inch MacBook

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple upgraded its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops on Tuesday, but it appears that another notebook has vanished from the company's site. The smallest of the MacBooks is gone.

The 12-inch MacBook is no longer available on the Apple website as of Tuesday. It launched 2015 and got updated for 2016 and 2017.

Google searches for the MacBook still show the laptop available on Apple's site for $1,299. However, clicking on a search result for the 12-inch notebook redirects you to the company's Mac landing page.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.