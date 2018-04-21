Josh Miller/CNET

Apple is replacing batteries on a number of MacBook Pro laptops.

As first spotted by MacRumors, Apple said on Friday that certain 13-inch MacBook Pro laptops without the Touch Bar, made between October 2016 and 2017, have a component that could cause the computer's built-in battery to swell.

Apple said it's not a safety issue, but anyone with an affected laptop can have the battery replacement for free by entering their computer's serial number into Apple's battery replacement program website.

Apple will also refund anyone who's already paid to have a battery replaced.

The battery program covers affected MacBook Pro laptops for a period of five years from their retail purchase date.