Apple, Facebook pledge funds to groups fighting racial injustice

Apple, Facebook and YouTube all pledged donations to groups battling racial injustice after the death of George Floyd sparked unrest across the US.

In a memo to Apple employees, as reported by Bloomberg, Tim Cook promised that Apple would make donations to several groups, including the Equal Justice Initiative, and match all employee donations two-for-one. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg said in a Sunday post that the social network is "committing an additional $10 million" to such groups, and noted that it's working with civil rights advisors and employees to figure out the ideal recipients. He also expressed gratitude to Darnella Frazier for posting the video of Floyd's encounter with police.

Google-owned YouTube tweeted its promise of $1million in support on Saturday.

We stand in solidarity against racism and violence. When members of our community hurt, we all hurt. We’re pledging $1M in support of efforts to address social injustice. — YouTube (@YouTube) May 30, 2020

The nationwide protests followed Floyd's death in Minneapolis on May 25. In Frazier's video, a police officer was seen pressing his knee on the handcuffed 46-year-old's neck for several minutes, before he was taken away in an ambulance. Floyd was taken away in an ambulance, and later pronounced dead.