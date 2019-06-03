CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple could face DOJ probe as part of antitrust review, report says

This comes as Apple kicks off WWDC.

Tim Cook on stage with the Apple logo

Apple may be the subject of a DOJ investigation.

 James Martin/CNET

While Tim Cook and other Apple brass were at WWDC 201 showing off new iOS 13 features and what's coming to the Apple Watch, the Department of Justice was apparently cooking up other plans for the iPhone maker.

The DOJ reportedly has obtained jurisdiction to potentially investigate Apple over antitrust concerns, according to a Reuters report on Monday. This news came just hours after the FTC secured rights to investigate Facebook.

This past Friday, the DOJ began preparing for an antitrust investigation on Google for its search practices and other business activities.

Apple and the Justice Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More info to come. 

Originally published June 3 at 11:031 a.m. PT. 
Update, 11:15 a.m. PT: Adds background info.

