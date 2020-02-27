Apple CEO Tim Cook says China is getting coronavirus 'under control'

James Martin/CNET

Amid fears of the spread of coronavirus, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a Thursday interview with Fox Business that he's confident China will be able to curb its impact.

"It feels to me that China is getting the coronavirus under control," Cook said during the interview. "You look at the numbers, they're coming down day by day by day. I'm very optimistic there."

The new strain of coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2, causes a pneumonia-like disease and was discovered in Wuhan, China in December. It has now infected more than 82,000 people and caused more than 2,800 deaths around the world.

Apple said earlier this month that the new virus has hurt demand from Chinese customers, as well as production capabilities in the country. The company assembles its phones in China and has suppliers in the Wuhan area.

Apple began temporarily closing its China stores in January when the virus started spreading to places like the US, Australia and Europe. It later reopened some stores with limited hours. The tech giant also temporarily closed its corporate offices and contact centers in China.

In the interview, Cook said Apple has reopened factories in China.

"They're also in ramp," he said. "This is sort of the third phase of getting back to normal."