Apple Arcade unleashes 32 new games, including NBA 2K21, Fantasian and classic reboots

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

It's not just the long-awaited release of Final Fantasy Creator Hironobu Sakaguchi's Fantasian and Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker from Aquiris -- Apple Arcade has added over 30 new games to its $5-a-month service. This giant release also includes one of the first massive hits to come over from consoles: NBA 2K21.

As of Friday, you can check out:

Backgammon

Badland

Bleck

Chameleon Run

Checkers Royal

Chess: Play and Learn

Clap Hanz Golf

Cut the Rope Remastered

Don't Starve: Pocket Edition

Flipflop Solitaire

Fruit Ninja Classic

Good Sodoku

Mahjong Titan

Mini Metro

Monument Valley

NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition

Really Bad Chess

Reigns Plus

Simon's Cat: Story Time

Solitaire

SongPop Party

SpellTower

Star Trek Legends

Sodoku Simple

Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat

The Oregon Trail

The Room Two

Threes!

Tiny Crossword

World of Demons

In addition, Apple Arcade listed a few games to expect in the future:

Leo's Fortune

Legends of Kingdom Rush

Frenzic: Overtime

For more, check out Apple Arcade finally releases Fantasian and Wonderbox and NBA 2K21 heads to Apple Arcade with new special edition.