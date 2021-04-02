Apple Arcade unleashes 32 new games, including NBA 2K21, Fantasian and classic reboots

It's not just the long-awaited release of Final Fantasy Creator Hironobu Sakaguchi's Fantasian and Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker from Aquiris -- Apple Arcade has added over 30 new games to its $5-a-month service. This giant release also includes one of the first massive hits to come over from consoles: NBA 2K21.
As of Friday, you can check out:
- Backgammon
- Badland
- Bleck
- Chameleon Run
- Checkers Royal
- Chess: Play and Learn
- Clap Hanz Golf
- Cut the Rope Remastered
- Don't Starve: Pocket Edition
- Flipflop Solitaire
- Fruit Ninja Classic
- Good Sodoku
- Mahjong Titan
- Mini Metro
- Monument Valley
- NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
- Really Bad Chess
- Reigns Plus
- Simon's Cat: Story Time
- Solitaire
- SongPop Party
- SpellTower
- Star Trek Legends
- Sodoku Simple
- Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat
- The Oregon Trail
- The Room Two
- Threes!
- Tiny Crossword
- World of Demons
In addition, Apple Arcade listed a few games to expect in the future:
- Leo's Fortune
- Legends of Kingdom Rush
- Frenzic: Overtime
