Apple Arcade unleashes 32 new games, including NBA 2K21, Fantasian and classic reboots

Mobile gaming blockbusters like Monument Valley, Fruit Ninja and Chameleon Run are also now free with an Apple Arcade subscription.

apple-arcade-ipados-games-juegos

What new games will you play first?

 Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

It's not just the long-awaited release of Final Fantasy Creator Hironobu Sakaguchi's Fantasian and Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker from Aquiris -- Apple Arcade has added over 30 new games to its $5-a-month service. This giant release also includes one of the first massive hits to come over from consoles: NBA 2K21.

As of Friday, you can check out: 

  • Backgammon  
  • Badland 
  • Bleck 
  • Chameleon Run
  • Checkers Royal
  • Chess: Play and Learn
  • Clap Hanz Golf
  • Cut the Rope Remastered
  • Don't Starve: Pocket Edition
  • Flipflop Solitaire
  • Fruit Ninja Classic
  • Good Sodoku
  • Mahjong Titan
  • Mini Metro
  • Monument Valley
  • NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
  • Really Bad Chess
  • Reigns Plus
  • Simon's Cat: Story Time
  • Solitaire 
  • SongPop Party
  • SpellTower
  • Star Trek Legends
  • Sodoku Simple
  • Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat
  • The Oregon Trail
  • The Room Two
  • Threes!
  • Tiny Crossword
  • World of Demons

In addition, Apple Arcade listed a few games to expect in the future: 

  • Leo's Fortune
  • Legends of Kingdom Rush
  • Frenzic: Overtime

