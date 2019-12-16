CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple Arcade gets an annual subscription for $49.99

Gaming on iOS devices just got a little cheaper.

Apple Arcade

There's a new subscription offer for Apple Arcade.

 James Martin/CNET

Apple Arcade, the iPhone maker's game subscription service, launched back in September with the release of iOS 13. It started off with a $4.99 monthly fee to play 100 exclusive games, but now there's a new subscription option that could save you a little money. 

A new $49.99 annual subscription plan is available for Apple Arcade starting on Monday. The option was spotted earlier by German Apple enthusiast site Ifun.de. Making the change from monthly to annual will save about $10 for current subscribers. 

Apple Arcade subscriptions

Here's are the current subscription plans for Apple Arcade.

 Apple

Apple Arcade games are made exclusively for Apple hardware including iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TV. Major and indie developers such as Square Enix, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, Capcom and The Chinese Room have already, or will, release their games on the service. 

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Originally published Dec. 16, 7:17 a.m. PT.
