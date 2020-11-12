CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple Arcade: The complete list of games for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV

Apple Arcade includes over 140 games you can play now for only $5 a month, and new ones are added almost every week.

pathless

The Pathless is finally available to play.

 Screenshot by Shelby Brown

Just over a year ago, Apple tossed its hat into the gaming ring with its mobile game subscription service, Apple Arcade. The service costs $5 (£5, AU$8) a month and lets you play more than 140 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV. It's available in more than 150 countries. 

Read more: Apple Arcade one year later: Still delivering for casual gamers

To try out Apple Arcade, open the App Store on almost any Apple device and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen. With the announcement of Apple's new iPhone 12 lineup, the tech giant is offering a three-month free trial when you buy a new device.

Some of the breakout games on the service include The Enchanted WorldWhere Cards Fall and Shinsekai: Into the Depths

Here are all the games announced for Apple Arcade. They're available to play now unless otherwise noted. You can also check out our list of the Apple Arcade games that we're still waiting to arrive, like Proxi and Fantasian. The highly anticipated game, The Pathless, made its debut on Thursday.

Read more: All the hardware you need to play Apple Arcade games

Agent Intercept

Developer: PikPok Games

agent-intercept
PikPok Games
All of You

Developer: Alike Studio

all-of-you
Apple
Assemble With Care

Developers: UsTwo Games

assemble-w-care
UsTwo Games
Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree

Developer: Wildboy Studios

d8hohgsu0aa47pi
Wildboy Studios
Ballistic Baseball

Developer: Gameloft

apple-apple-arcade-ballistic-baseball-091019-big-carousel-jpg-medium
Gameloft
Read moreApple Arcade just released Pac-Man Party Royale, Ballistic Baseball and more

Battle Sky Brigade: Harpooner

Developers: BattleBrew

battle-sky2
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Beyond a Steel Sky

Developer: Revolution Software

beyond-a-steel-sky-1
Apple
Read more: You can finally play Beyond a Steel Sky on Apple Arcade

Beyond Blue

Developer: E-Line Media 

beyond-blue-7
Apple
Read moreBeyond Blue game from Apple Arcade takes a deep dive into the mysteries of the ocean

Big Time Sports

Developer: Frosty Pop

big-time-sports
Frosty Pop
Bleak Sword

Developers: Devolver and Luis Moreno Jimenez

bleak-sword
Devolver
The Bradwell Conspiracy

Developers: Bossa Studios and A Brave Plan

eel3ngpw4aes7it
Bossa Studios
Butter Royale 

Developer: Mighty Bear Games

butter-royale-2
Apple
Read more: Apple Arcade's Butter Royale is the Fortnite of food fights

Card of Darkness

Developer: Zach Gage

card-of-darkness
Zach Gage
Cardpocalypse

Developers: Versus Evil and Gambrinos

eaggnx1xkaaeyws
Versus Evil
Cat Quest II 

Developer: Gentlebros Games

cat-quest-2
Apple
Charrua Soccer

Developer: Batovi Games Studio

charrua-soccer-9
Apple
Read more: Apple Arcade scores a goal with new Charrua Soccer game

ChuChu Rocket! Universe

Developers: Universe and Sega

apple-apple-arcade-chu-chu-rocket-091019-big-carousel-jpg-medium
Universe and Sega
The Collage Atlas

Developer: John Evelyn

collage-artist
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Creaks

Developer: Amanita Design

creaks-gameplayscreenshot-birdtower
Apple
Read more: Creaks game creeps into Apple Arcade's neighborhood

Cricket Through the Ages

Developers: Devolver and Free Lives

cricket-thru-the-ages
Devolver Digital
Crossy Road Castle

Developer: Hipster Whale

crossy-road-castle
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Read more: Crossy Road Castle reimagines Super Mario Bros. as a multiplayer extravaganza on Apple Arcade

Dead End Job

Developer: Headup Games

dead-end-job
Headup Games
Dear Reader

Developer: Local No. 12

dear-reader
Apple
Decoherence

Developer: Efecto Studios

decoherence
Efecto Studios
Discolored

Publisher: Shifty Eye

discolor
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Dodo Peak

Developer: Moving Pieces Interactive 

dodopeak2
Moving Pieces Interactive 
Don't Bug Me

Developer: Frosty Pop

dont-but-me
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Doomsday Vault

Developer: Flightless

doomsday-vault
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Down in Bermuda

Developer: Yak & Co

down-in-bermuda-2
Yak & Co
Dread Nautical 

Developer: Zen Studios

dread-n
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
EarthNight

Developers: Shifty Eye Games and Cleaversoft

earthnight
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
The Enchanted World 

Developer: Noodlecake

enchanted-world
Noodlecake
Read more: The Enchanted World transforms personal tragedy into a 'magical' Apple Arcade game

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Arcade exclusive preview: The Enchanted World
3:59

Exit the Gungeon

Developer: Devolver

apple-apple-arcade-exit-the-gungeon-091019-big-carousel-jpg-medium
Devolver
Explottens

Developer: weRplay

explottens
weRplay
Fallen Knight

Publisher: Fair Play Studios

fallen-knight
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Read moreApple Arcade gets new games: Lifelike, Yaga and more

Fledgling Heroes

Developers: Subtle Boom

fledgling
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
A Fold Apart

Developer: Lightning Rod Games 

a-fold-apart
Lightning Rod Games
Read more: Apple Arcade's newest game tackles the emotions that come with long-distance relationships

Frogger in Toy Town

Developer: Konami

3514986-frogger
Konami
Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows

Developer: Devolver Digital

got-game
Apple
The Get Out Kids

Developer: Frosty Pop

get-out-kids
Frosty Pop
Grindstone

Developer: Capybara Games

grindstone
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Guildlings

Publisher: Sirvo Studios

guildlings
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Hexaflip: The Action Puzzler

Developers: Rogue Games

hexaflip
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Hogwash

Developer: Bossa Studios

hogwash
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Hot Lava

Developer: Klei Entertainment

hot-lava
Klei Entertainment
HyperBrawl Tournament

Developers: Milky Tea Limited

hyperbrawl
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Inmost

Developers: Hidden Layer Games and Chucklefish Games

inmost
Hidden Layer Games
Jenny LeClue

Developers: Joe Russ and Ben Tillett

jennyyy
Joe Russ and Ben Tillett
Jumper Jon

Publisher: Ogre Pixel

jumper-jon
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Read moreApple Arcade has 5 new games to play: Monomals, Mosaic, Star Fetched and more

King's League II

Developer: Kurechii

kings-league-2
Kurechii
Kings of the Castle

Developer: Frosty Pop

kings-of-the-castle
Frosty Pop
Read more: Kings of the Castle gives Apple Arcade the royal treatment

The Last Campfire

Developer: Hello Games

tlc
Apple / Screenshot by Shelby Brown / CNET
Read more: Apple Arcade's The Last Campfire game carries a message of light and hope during the pandemic

Legend of the Skyfish 2

Developers: Crescent Moon Games and Mother Gaia Studio

skyfish
Apple
Read more: Apple Arcade launches new RPG Legend of the Skyfish 2

Lego Builder's Journey

Developer: Light Brick

lego-arthouse
Lego
Read more: Lego Builder's Journey now available exclusively on Apple Arcade

Lego Brawls

Developers: Lego and Red Games

lego-brawl
Lego and Red Games
Lifelike

Developer: Kunabi Brother

lifelike-2
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Lifeslide

Developer: Dreamteck

lifeslide
Dreamteck
Little Orpheus

Developer: The Chinese Room

d2hpooswoaacuhn
The Chinese Room
Read moreApple Arcade's Little Orpheus game is a new take on the space race

Loud House: Outta Control

Developer: Nickelodeon

loud-house-outta-control-title-screen.png
Apple
Read more: Apple Arcade's Loud House: Outta Control game is chaotic family fun

Marble It Up: Mayhem!

Publisher: Marble It Up

marble
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Marble Knights

Developer: WayForward

marble-knights
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Mind Symphony 

Developer: Rogue Games

mind-symphony
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Mini Motorways

Developer: Dinosaur Polo Club

mini-motorways
Dinosaur Polo Club
Monomals

Developer: Picomy

d2ho7w-wkaapdys
Picomy
Manifold Garden

Developer: William Chyr

manifold-garden
William Chyr
A Monster's Expedition

Developer: Draknek Limited 

2
Apple
The Mosaic

Developer: Krillbite Studio

mosaic
Krillbite Studio
Murder Mystery Machine

Developers: Blazing Griffin

mmm
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Mutazione

Developer: Die Gute Fabrik

mutazione08
Die Gute Fabrik
Necrobarista

necrobarista-11
Apple

Developer: Route 59

Read more: Necrobarista serves up coffee, death and feelings on Apple Arcade

Neo Cab

Developer: Chance Agency

neo-cab
Chance Agency
Neversong

Developer: Serenity Forge

neversong-3
Apple
Read more: Apple Arcade's new Neversong game was inspired by developer's near death experience

Next Stop Nowhere

Developer: Night School Studio

next-stop-nowhere
Night School Studio/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Nightmare Farm

Developers: Hit-point Co.

Nightmare Farm
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
No Way Home

Developer: SMG Studio

eeim5y6ucaaecbq
SMG Studio
Read more: No Way Home brings space exploration to Apple Arcade

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

Developer: Cornfox & Bros.

ebmr6s5xsaabm91
Cornfox & Bros.
Read more: Oceanhorn 2 new Golden Edition update launches on Apple Arcade

Operator 41

Developer: Shifty Eye Games

operator-41
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
The Otherside

Developers: Barbacube

the-otherside-3
Apple
Read more: Apple Arcade's new action survival game makes all the best parts of board games digital

Outlanders

Developers: Pomelo Games

outlanders
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Over the Alps

Developer: Stave Studios

over-the-alps-2
Stave Studios
Overland

Developer: Finji

eemp7z3xyaeyafv
Finji
Pac-Man Party Royale 

Developer: Bandai Namco

apple-apple-arcade-pac-man-091019-big-carousel-jpg-medium
Bandai Namco
Painty Mob

Developers: Devolver

painty-mob
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
The Pathless

Developer: Annapurna Interactive and Giant Squid

pathless
The Pathless
Patterned

Developer: Borderleap

patterened
Borderleap
Pilgrims

Developers: Amanita Design

Pilgrims
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Possessions

Developers: Noodlecake and Lucid Labs

eelld8pxyaa1qpe
Lucid Labs
Pinball Wizard

Developer: Frosty Pop

pinball-wizard
Frosty Pop
Projection: First Light

Developers: Blowfish Studios and Shadowplay Studios

eel3pdfwwae2ukh
Blowfish Studios
Punch Planet

Developer: Block Zero

punch-planet
Punch Planet
Rayman Mini

Developer: Ubisoft

apple-apple-arcade-rayman-mini-091019-big-carousel-jpg-medium
Ubisoft
Red Reign

Developer: Ninja Kiwi Games

red-reign
Ninja Kiwi Games
Redout: Space Assault

Developer: 34 Big Things

redout
Nintendo
Reigns: Beyond

Developer: Devolver Digital

reigns-beyond-4
Apple
Rosie's Reality

Developer: RosieReality

rosies-reality
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Read more: Apple Arcade adds Rosie's Reality, a kids' puzzle game featuring robots

Roundguard

Developers: Wonderbelly Games

roundguard
Apple Arcade
Read more: Do you miss Peggle? Try Roundguard on Apple Arcade

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

Developer: Adult Swim

samurai-jac
Samurai Jack Game/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET
Read more: Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time releases on Apple Arcade

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Developers: Annapurna Interactive and Simogo

sayonara-wild-hearts
Playstation
Read more: Sayonara Wild Hearts named Apple Arcade Game of the Year

Scrappers 

Developer: Q-Games

scrappers-3
Apple
Read more: Apple Arcade's Scrappers game has futuristic trash collectors, robots and turf wars

Secret Oops!

Developer: MixedBag

oops-3
Apple
Read more: Apple Arcade's 'Secret Oops!' is a new AR game for silly spies

Shantae and the Seven Sirens

Developer: WayForward

Shantae Seven Sirens
WayForward
Shinsekai Into the Depths

Developer: Capcom

shensekai
Capcom
Read moreShinsekai Into the Depths delivers Apple Arcade's most console-like game

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Arcade exclusive preview: Shinsekai Into the Depths
3:38

ShockRods

Developer: Stainless Games

shock-rods
Stainless Games
Skate City

Developers: Snowman and Agens

skate-city
Snowman and Agens
Slash Quest!

Developer: Noodlecake

slash-quest-6
Apple
Sneaky Sasquatch

Developer: RAC7

Sneaky Sasquatch
RAC7
Sociable Soccer 2020

Publisher: Rogue Games

soccer
Tower Studios
Sonic Racing

Developers: Sega and HardLight

sonic
Sega and HardLight
South of the Circle

Developer: State of Play

soc-1
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Spaceland

Developer: Tortuga Team

spaceland
Tortuga Team
Speed Demons

Developer: Radian Games

speed-demons
Radian Games
Spek

Developer: RAC7 Games

spek
RAC7 Games
Spelldrifter

Developer: Free Range Games

spelldrifter
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Spidersaurs

Developer: WayForward

spidersaurs
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Spongebob: Patty Pursuit

Developer: Nickelodeon

spongebob patty pursuit
Apple
Read more: SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit is the ultimate new Apple Arcade game for fans

Spyder

Developer: Sumo Digital

spyder-keyart
Apple
Read more: Save the world as a tech-savvy spider in Apple Arcade's new game

Star Fetched

Publisher: Crescent Moon Games

star-fetched.png
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Now playing: Watch this: Apple Arcade is changing video games for $5 a month
6:02

Stela

Publisher: Skybox Labs

stela
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Stellar Commanders

Developer: Blindflug Studios

stellar-commander
Blindflug Studios
Steven Universe: Unleash the Light

Developers: Cartoon Network and Rebecca Sugar

apple-apple-arcade-steven-universe-091019-big-carousel-jpg-medium
Apple
Read moreSteven Universe: Unleash the Light game comes to Apple Arcade

Stranded Sails

Developers: Shift Eye Games

stranded-sails
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Super Impossible Road

Developer: Rogue Games

apple-apple-arcade-super-impossible-race-091019-big-carousel-jpg-medium
Rogue Games
Super Mega Mini Party

Publisher: Red Mini Games

super-mega-mini-party
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
The Survivalists

Developers: Team17

the-survivalists-4
Apple
Read more: The Survivalists on Apple Arcade lets you test your skills on a deserted island

Takeshi & Hiroshi

Publisher: Oink Games

takeshi-hiroshi
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Tales of Memo

Publisher: Ten Days

tomemo
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Tangle Tower

Developer: SFB Games

tangle-tower
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Things That Go Bump

Developers: Tinybop

things-that-go-bump
Tinybop
Tint

Developer: Lykke Studios

tint
Lykke Studios
Towaga: Among Shadows

Developers: Noodlecake and Sunnyside Games

Towaga
Sunnyside Games
Towers of Everland

Developers: Cobra Mobile

towers-of-everland-1
Apple
Read more: Apple Arcade's new Towers of Everland game is a big medieval adventure in a small package

Ultimate Rivals: The Rink

Developer: Bit Fry

unrivaled
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Read moreHands-on with Ultimate Rivals: The Rink, Apple Arcade's new retro-style mash-up sports game

UFO on Tape: First Contact

Developer: Revolutionary Concepts

ufo-on-tape
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
Read moreApple Arcade hits 100 games with UFO on Tape: First Contact and more

Various Daylife

Developer: Square Enix

apple-apple-arcade-variety-daylife-091019-big-carousel-jpg-medium
Square Enix
Way of the Turtle

Developer: Illusion Labs 

d21850nw0aacoz4
Illusion Labs
What the Golf?

Developer: Triband

what-the-golf
Triband
Where Cards Fall

Developers: Snowman and The Game Band

dnaxwpaueai7b-w
Snowman and The Game Band
Read more: Where Cards Fall lets you rethink your life path in a unique Apple Arcade game

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Arcade exclusive preview: Where Cards Fall
3:55

Winding Worlds

Developer: Ko_op

d2h3gosw0aaylxq
Apple
Read more: Apple Arcade's new Winding Worlds game seeks to ease pandemic stress for all ages

Word Laces

Developer: Minimega

word-laces
Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET
World's End Club

Developer: IzanagiGames

worlds-end-club-10
Apple
Read more: Apple Arcade's World's End Club is a dark, underwater anime fight for survival

Yaga

Developers: Versus Evil and Breadcrumbs Interactive

eeizrypxoaeuoj1
Versus Evil
