Apple entered the mobile-gaming world back in 2019 with the release of Apple Arcade. The subscription gaming service costs $5 a month and lets you play nearly 150 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.
Plus, with the release of Apple's iPhone 12 devices, you can get a three-month free trial of Apple Arcade with the purchase of a new device. Even if you don't buy a new phone, if you're signing up for Apple Arcade for the first time, you get a one-month free trial. To try the service out, open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen.
The Apple One subscription bundle also launched last year, which makes it easier and more affordable to get up to six Apple subscription services, Apple Arcade included, for one price.
Here are all the games now available to play on Apple Arcade, updated as new games are released. You can also check out our list of the Apple Arcade games that we're still waiting to arrive, such as Proxi and Fantasian.
Agent Intercept
Developer: PikPok Games
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Developer: Ustwo Games
All of You
Developer: Alike Studio
Assemble With Care
Developer: UsTwo Games
Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree
Developer: Wildboy Studios
Ballistic Baseball
Developer: Gameloft
Battle Sky Brigade: Harpooner
Developer: BattleBrew
Beyond a Steel Sky
Developer: Revolution Software
Beyond Blue
Developer: E-Line Media
Big Time Sports
Developer: Frosty Pop
Bleak Sword
Developers: Devolver and Luis Moreno Jimenez
The Bradwell Conspiracy
Developers: Bossa Studios and A Brave Plan
Butter Royale
Developer: Mighty Bear Games
Card of Darkness
Developer: Zach Gage
Cardpocalypse
Developers: Versus Evil and Gambrinos
Cat Quest II
Developer: Gentlebros Games
Charrua Soccer
Developer: Batovi Games Studio
ChuChu Rocket! Universe
Developers: Universe and Sega
The Collage Atlas
Developer: John Evelyn
Creaks
Developer: Amanita Design
Cricket Through the Ages
Developers: Devolver and Free Lives
Crossy Road Castle
Developer: Hipster Whale
Dead End Job
Developer: Headup Games
Dear Reader
Developer: Local No. 12
Decoherence
Developer: Efecto Studios
Discolored
Developer: Shifty Eye
Dodo Peak
Developer: Moving Pieces Interactive
Don't Bug Me
Developer: Frosty Pop
Doomsday Vault
Developer: Flightless
Down in Bermuda
Developer: Yak & Co
Dread Nautical
Developer: Zen Studios
EarthNight
Developers: Shifty Eye Games and Cleaversoft
The Enchanted World
Developer: Noodlecake
Exit the Gungeon
Developer: Devolver
Explottens
Developer: weRplay
Fallen Knight
Publisher: Fair Play Studios
Fledgling Heroes
Developers: Subtle Boom
A Fold Apart
Developer: Lightning Rod Games
Frogger in Toy Town
Developer: Konami
Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows
Developer: Devolver Digital
The Get Out Kids
Developer: Frosty Pop
Grindstone
Developer: Capybara Games
Guildlings
Publisher: Sirvo Studios
Hexaflip: the Action Puzzler
Developers: Rogue Games
Hogwash
Developer: Bossa Studios
Hot Lava
Developer: Klei Entertainment
HyperBrawl Tournament
Developers: Milky Tea Limited
Inmost
Developers: Hidden Layer Games and Chucklefish Games
Jenny LeClue
Developers: Joe Russ and Ben Tillett
Jumper Jon
Developers: Joe Russ and Ben Tillett
King's League II
Developer: Kurechii
Kings of the Castle
Developer: Frosty Pop
The Last Campfire
Developer: Hello Games
Legend of the Skyfish 2
Developers: Crescent Moon Games and Mother Gaia Studio
Lego Builder's Journey
Developer: Light Brick
Lego Brawls
Developers: Lego and Red Games
Lifelike
Developer: Kunabi Brother
Lifeslide
Developer: Dreamteck
Little Orpheus
Developer: The Chinese Room
Loud House: Outta Control
Developer: Nickelodeon
Lumen
Developer: Lykke
Marble It Up: Mayhem!
Publisher: Marble It Up
Marble Knights
Developer: WayForward
Mind Symphony
Developer: Rogue Games
Mini Motorways
Developer: Dinosaur Polo Club
Monomals
Developer: Picomy
Manifold Garden
Developer: William Chyr
A Monster's Expedition
Developer: Draknek Limited
The Mosaic
Developer: Krillbite Studio
Murder Mystery Machine
Developers: Blazing Griffin
Mutazione
Developer: Die Gute Fabrik
Necrobarista
Developer: Route 59
Neo Cab
Developer: Chance Agency
Neversong
Developer: Serenity Forge
Next Stop Nowhere
Developer: Night School Studio
Nightmare Farm
Developers: Hit-point Co.
No Way Home
Developer: SMG Studio
Nuts
Developer: Noodlecake
Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon
Developer: Cornfox & Bros.
Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
Developer: Cornfox & Bros.
Operator 41
Developer: Shifty Eye Games
The Otherside
Developers: Barbacube
Outlanders
Developers: Pomelo Games
Over the Alps
Developer: Stave Studios
Overland
Developer: Finji
Pac-Man Party Royale
Developer: Bandai Namco
Painty Mob
Developers: Devolver
The Pathless
Developer: Annapurna Interactive and Giant Squid
Patterned
Developer: Borderleap
Pilgrims
Developers: Amanita Design
Populus Run
Developer: FiftyTwo
Possessions
Developers: Noodlecake and Lucid Labs
Pinball Wizard
Developer: Frosty Pop
Projection: First Light
Developers: Blowfish Studios and Shadowplay Studios
Punch Planet
Developer: Block Zero
Rayman Mini
Developer: Ubisoft
Red Reign
Developer: Ninja Kiwi Games
Redout: Space Assault
Developer: 34 Big Things
Reigns: Beyond
Developer: Devolver Digital
Roundguard
Developers: Wonderbelly Games
Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time
Developer: Adult Swim
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Developers: Annapurna Interactive and Simogo
Scrappers
Developer: Q-Games
Secret Oops!
Developer: MixedBag
Shantae and the Seven Sirens
Developer: WayForward
Shinsekai Into the Depths
Developer: Capcom
ShockRods
Developer: Stainless Games
Skate City
Developers: Snowman and Agens
Slash Quest!
Developer: Noodlecake
Sneaky Sasquatch
Developer: RAC7
Sociable Soccer 2020
Publisher: Rogue Games
Sonic Racing
Developers: Sega and HardLight
South of the Circle
Developer: State of Play
Spaceland
Developer: Tortuga Team
Speed Demons
Developer: Radian Games
Spek
Developer: RAC7 Games
Spelldrifter
Developer: Free Range Games
Spidersaurs
Developer: WayForward
Spire Blast
Developer: Orbital Knight
Spongebob: Patty Pursuit
Developer: Nickelodeon
Spyder
Developer: Sumo Digital
Star Fetched
Publisher: Crescent Moon Games
Stela
Publisher: Skybox Labs
Stellar Commanders
Developer: Blindflug Studios
Steven Universe: Unleash the Light
Developers: Cartoon Network and Rebecca Sugar
Stranded Sails
Developers: Shift Eye Games
Super Impossible Road
Developer: Rogue Games
Super Mega Mini Party
Publisher: Red Mini Games
Survival Z
Developer: Ember Entertainment
The Survivalists
Developers: Team17
Takeshi & Hiroshi
Publisher: Oink Games
Tales of Memo
Publisher: Ten Days
Tangle Tower
Developer: SFB Games
Things That Go Bump
Developers: Tinybop
Tint
Developer: Lykke Studios
Towaga: Among Shadows
Developers: Noodlecake and Sunnyside Games
Towers of Everland
Developers: Cobra Mobile
Ultimate Rivals: The Rink
Developer: Bit Fry
UFO on Tape: First Contact
Developer: Revolutionary Concepts
Various Daylife
Developer: Square Enix
Warp Drive
Developer: Supergonk
Way of the Turtle
Developer: Illusion Labs
What the Golf?
Developer: Triband
Where Cards Fall
Developers: Snowman and The Game Band
Winding Worlds
Developer: Ko_op
Word Laces
Developer: Minimega
World's End Club
Developer: IzanagiGames
Yaga
Developers: Versus Evil and Breadcrumbs Interactive
Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes
Developers: Firefly Games