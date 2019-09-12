Apple Arcade: All 51 games announced so far

Apple

Apple Event

Apple firmly staked its claim in the gaming world on Tuesday with more details on its new game subscription service, Apple Arcade. The service, first announced in March, costs $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) per month and will let Apple users play over 100 new and exclusive games across iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV devices.

Apple Arcade will be available on Sept. 19 in more than 150 countries. Here's a list of all the games we know about so far:

The Artful Escape

Developers: Annapurna Interactive

Beethoven & Dinosaur

This game, first announced at E3 2017, looks like a trip, to say the least. The Artful Escape is about a musician, Francis Vendetti, who's on a quest for self-discovery. The trailer hints at a colorful, wild mixed-media type of animation and with, what I imagine, will be an amazing soundtrack.

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree

Developers: Wildboy Studios

Wildboy Studios/Twitter

If you're a fan of Norse mythology, check out this hand-drawn game. Explore beautifully-rendered worlds, battle enemies, discover secrets and make choices to reach one of the game's multiple endings.

Ballistic Baseball

Developer: Gameloft

Apple

Ballistic Baseball is a new take on America's pastime that highlights the intense battle between the pitcher and the batter.

Beyond a Steel Sky

Developers: Revolution Software

Revolution Software/ Twitter

This cyberpunk thriller game is set 10 years after the events of Beneath a Steel Sky, a 1994 sci-fi point-and-click game. You'll play as the returning protagonist Robert Foster, an engineer, and navigate terrain that harkens to the Fallout landscape. It has a bit of a comic book feel, but it still looks like a dynamic world to explore.

Box Project

Developers: Mediocre Mel

Screenshot/MrMacRight YouTube

There is not yet any information available about this game, sans a picture of a cardboard box. We'll keep you updated.

The Bradwell Conspiracy

Developers: Bossa Studios and A Brave Plan

Bossa Studios/Twitter

I'm really excited to try this one out. It looks like it has a similar vibe to the first Bioshock and We Happy Few. Bossa Studios describes the game as a narrative-driven first-person experience where you have to uncover the truth behind an explosion that destroyed the Bradwell Electronics facility.

Cardpocalypse

Developers: Versus Evil and Gambrinous

Versus Evil/Twitter

In this single-player game, you defeat monsters that have been kidnapping students with card games (think Yugi-Oh from back in the day). The narrative displays like a comic book. I'm excited about this one because the animation reminds me of a children's book I read back in the 90s. I also appreciate the representation of a character in a wheelchair. The game is a coming-of-age puzzle game.

ChuChu Rocket!

Developed by: Universe and Sega

Apple

The classic Sega game is back two decades later, with hundreds of new 3D puzzles and multiplayer mode.

Doomsday Vault

Developers: Flightless

Flightless/Twitter

From the images available, this game looks like you might get to play as a little robot in a vast wasteland that was once a city. Maybe start thinking about Wall-E.

Down in Bermuda

Developers: Yak & Co

Yak & Co/Twitter

Not a lot is known about Yak & Co.'s game, but the developers tweeted that it'll be an Apple Arcade exclusive. The image makes it look like you'll play as an explorer with a large island to traverse. It also seems like you have an adorable duck companion. An additional image shows a lighthouse and a sea monster lurking nearby.

Earth Night

Developers: Shifty Eye Games and Cleaversoft

Cleaversoft/Twitter

Avoid obstacles and test your reflexes in this hand-painted 2D dragon apocalypse platform action game. Dragons have taken over the Earth, you play as a 14-year old photographer who has to save the world and navigate the dragon infested skies.

The Enchanted World

Developers: Noodlecake

AI Interactive

The Enchanted World is just one of the three games Noodlecake is bringing to Apple Arcade this fall. The developers didn't offer many details but described it as "A beautiful puzzle game." In a press release, Apple said players will help a young fairy piece together a magical world torn apart by dark forces.

Enter the Construct

Developers: Directive Games

Gamespot

Again, few details to offer about this game. The images and videos released show that it's a first-person sci-fi shooter and is probably a more mature game.

Exit the Gungeon

Developers: Devolver

Apple

Exit the Gungeon, a dungeon climber, has the feel of an old arcade game. You play as a "gungeoneer" armed with changeable weapons, ways to loot and dodge-and-roll. Ascend each level, battle the Gundead and escape through shifting rooms in your own unique way.

Fantasian

Developers: Mistwalker

Mistwalker/Twitter

The team behind Fantasian went all-out with handcrafted dioramas and 3D computer graphics to make this game. There aren't a lot of details about Fantasian, aside from the immense amount of work it took to make the graphics look incredible. Hironobu Sakaguchi, the game's creator, is the mastermind behind multiple RPGs, so the game is in good hands.

Frogger in Toy Town

Developers: Konami

Gamespot

If you liked the old school Frogger, this might be a remaster you're interested in. Konami demoed Frogger in Toy Town at the Apple Event Tuesday on an iPad. The audience watched Frogger navigate across a busy road and narrowly miss a giant baby.

HitchHiker

Developers: Versus Evil and Mad About Pandas

Versus Evil/Twitter

Talk about a mystery road trip. Hitchhiker is about a driver on lost highways. You play as the hitchhiker, and you don't remember your identity or your destination. As you travel, the road and the driver offer clues to what's going on.

Hot Lava

Developers: Klei Entertainment

Klei

Ready to get nostalgic? Now you, or your kids, can play what was once called "The Floor is Lava" without getting off the couch (so, I guess it still counts). The game supports up to eight players so your whole family can run, jump, climb, surf and ultimately try to stay off the lava ground.

Jenny Clue Detectivu

Developers: Joe Russ and Ben Tillett

Jenny LeClue/Twitter

As someone who was obsessed with Harriet The Spy as a kid, I'm stoked for this game. This is a mystery adventure thriller narrative game guided by choices you make. Set in the seemingly idyllic town of Arthurton, you play as Jenny, a kid sleuth who's mother is accused of murder and you must uncover the truth.

Kings of the Castle

Developers: Frosty Pop

Frosty Pop/ Twitter

This game's style looks similar to Down in Bermuda, mentioned above. The artwork style is campy and cute, so it might be a more family-friendly game. The trees apparently have eyes though. So maybe make that cute and creepy.

Lego Arthouse

Developers: Lego

Lego

This game is going to be exclusive to Apple Arcade. Lego Arthouse gives Legos back to an older audience. The game uses a narrative style to explore how as people get older, they can lose a connection to the creativity they had as kids. The Lego Ambassador's Network describes it as "an expression of the value of creativity in a coming of age story, set amongst a micro LEGO world."

Lego Brawls

Developers: Lego and Red Games

Screenshot Apple Arcade/ YouTube

There are countless ways to create your character set in the Lego universe in this fast-paced 4v4 multiplayer. Every stage of the game brings new challenges, goals and build power-ups, like a pie launcher, money gun, snake car, jetpack or a hot dog stand.

Lifelike

Developers: Kunabi Brother

Screenshot/Denis Mikan Twitter

This is another Apple Arcade exclusive from the team that published Euclidean Skies. It's not clear how the game works yet, but it's visually pleasing and calming to watch, like the developer's Frost app was. The graphics kind of look like swimming amoebas.

Little Orpheus

Developers: The Chinese Room

The Chinese Room

We only have an image of a blueprint of this one so far. It seems like the game is going to be about the 1962 space race with a twist. The game's Twitter page has only posted one cryptic image referring to a drill.

Monomals

Developers: Picomy

Picomy

Monomals seems to be sticking in the same style of Picomy's other game, Heroki. It's colorful, fun and looks family-friendly. The goal is to catch creatures, or Monomals, by playing music into the ocean. The game will have social features to make your own music and share it with friends.

Mr. Turtle

Developers: Illusion Labs

Illusion Labs

Not a lot is known about this game, but at face-value, it looks like a cute, colorful, single-player platform game in which you're a turtle. It looks pretty family-friendly, or like something that might be fun to play at a party.

No Way Home

Developers: SMG Studio

SMG Studio/Twitter

There's not much to say about No Way Home yet, aside from an image tweeted by SMG Studios. It looks like a sci-fi game with some fun space creatures involved.

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

Developers: Cornfox & Bros.

Cornfox & Bros/Twitter

Oceanhorn 2 is a prequel to Monster of the Uncharted Sea, according to the game's site. So, if you've played that one already, you might see some places you're familiar with but revamped. The game reminded me of the Zelda series with a hint of Kingdom Hearts.

Overland

Developers: Finji

Finji/Twitter

This game is set in a post-apocalyptic world where you have to gather supplies, fight creatures and rescue other survivors. It looks like there's a dog named Chompsky in the game, and if anything happens to the dog I'll riot. Fans of the Walking Dead Telltale series might like this game.

Pac-Man Party Royale

Developers: Bandai Namco

Apple

The new Pac-Man game for Apple Arcade features a four-player battle mode where the last standing Pac-Man wins.

The Pathless

Developers: Annapurna and Giant Squid

The Pathless

A follow up to Abzû, The Pathless takes players to a misty, beautifully-rendered forest. You play as an archer who must break the curse of darkness that has plagued the land. You and your eagle companion must hunt evil spirits, explore the secretive forest, solve puzzles in the ancient ruins and fight epic battles.

Possessions

Developers: Noodlecake and Lucid Labs

Lucid Labs/Twitter

This colorful, minimalist, aesthetically-pleasing, 3D puzzle game is all about perspective. Lucid Labs' site says players will look at objects from different angles until they appear to be in their right spot. The puzzles go alongside a calming soundtrack and a narrative of a struggling family without any dialogue or text.

Projection: First Light

Developers: Blowfish Studios and Shadowplay Studios

Blowfish Studios/Twitter

Projection: First Light is a shadow puppet adventure, and reminds me a bit of Little Nightmares. The game's Twitter page says players control light to solve puzzles. It looks beautiful and has educational aspects about the history and art of shadow puppetry.

Rayman Mini

Developers: Ubisoft

Apple

Ubisoft's Studios in India tweeted about Rayman Mini coming to Apple Arcade. Apple says players use insects, mushrooms and plants to run through the world as quickly as possible and try over and over again to achieve the perfect score. If you're a fan of Rayman, odds are you're excited.

Repair

Developers: UsTwo Games

UsTwo/Twitter

Unfortunately, there's only an image for this one. The colorful picture shows a vibrantly dressed woman in bright glasses In March, the developers announced that it would be exclusive to Apple Arcade.

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Developers: Annapurna Interactive and Simogo

Playstation

Sayonara Wild Hearts looks like an electric new take on the endless runner. It centers around a woman who's had her heart broken. Every level gets more challenging as you face laser and motorcycle battles set to an amazing soundtrack.

Shantae 5

Developers: WayForward

Way Forward/ Twitter

The fifth installment of the Shantae multi-platform game will debut on Apple Arcade. The game's creator and director released the new opening animation, from Trigger Inc, for Shantae 5 on Twitter on July 5.

Shantae and the Seven Sirens

Developers: WayForward

Apple

In case you're not satisfied by Shantae 5, Wayforward is also bringing Shantae and the Seven Sirens to Apple Arcade. You'll explore a vast sunken city and battle the Seven Sirens in the Half-Genie's most thrilling adventure yet, the developers say.

Shinsekai Deep Sea

Developers: Capcom

Apple



Capcom demoed the new Apple Arcade game at Tuesday's event. You play as a diver in this sidescrolling action game takes place underwater. The controls let you navigate your way through the sea's dark depths. Keep an eye on your oxygen levels and watch out for unfriendly creatures!

Skate City

Developers: Snowman and Agens

Skate City/Facebook

Skate City is also coming to Apple Arcade. The game uses the touchscreen to mimic movements that a skater would in the world to do tricks -- more than 32 tricks, to be exact. You can customize your character and explore the dynamic time of day and weather system so you're always skating in perfect conditions.

Sneaky Sasquatch

Developers: RAC7

Apple

This game looks low-key and fun. It looks like a sasquatch (or bigfoot if you prefer) driving a car and stealing coolers (or Eskys depending on where you live). It's colorful and looks like a delight for family play.

Sonic Racing

Developers: Sega and HardLight

Sonic Stadium

Not a lot has been revealed about Sonic Racing so far, but we can probably expect classic characters from the Sonic games. It looks like a newer version of Team Sonic Racing, according to Sonic Stadium, but Sega hasn't confirmed whether it'll have anything to do with the game.

Spidersaurs

Developers: WayForward

Gamespot

We only have the artwork on this one again, unfortunately. The picture shows two people shooting with a T-Rex behind them. It kind of looks like the dinosaur has spider legs? Seems pretty nightmarish to me.

Steven Universe: Unleash the Light

Developers: Cartoon Network and Rebecca Sugar

Apple

Pick and play as your favorite Steven Universe character from the original Cartoon Network show in this RPG. Choose which Gems are in your party, unlock abilities and change costumes. If it's anything as wonderful as the show, this will be a great game.

Super Impossible Road

Developers: Rogue Games

Apple

Super Impossible Road will be speeding into Apple Arcade later this year, according to Rogue Games. It looks like you'll be more or less racing (whether you do it honestly is your choice) futuristic pods on a course in space. Customize your pod and play with others, and the track is new every time.

Towaga: Among Shadows

Developers: Noodlecake and Sunnyside Games

Sunnyside Games/ Twitter

You play as Chimù, a light-wielder who protects the temple of Towaga against evil in this exciting single-player action game.

UFO on Tape: First Contact

Developers: Revolutionary Concepts

Gamespot

Not a lot to report on this one either. There's just the image of a UFO hovering over a city as it rains. It's probably going to be a sci-fi game with aliens.

Various Daylife

Developers: Square Enix

Apple

The name doesn't give much to go on, but Apple says Various Daylife is an RPG set in the year 211 of the Imperial Era. Players will explore a newly-discovered continent while living life in the city of Erebia.

Where Cards Fall

Developers: Snowman and The Game Board

Where Cards Fall/Twitter

Where Cards Fall describes itself as a "dreamlike journey through youthful uncertainty." The developers created the narrative-driven coming-of-age story using cards as a clever metaphor: What it's like to be a teenager. The cards, which players can build or collapse, were a huge inspiration to the game's creation.

Winding Worlds

Developers: Ko_op

KO_OP

The team behind Winding Worlds calls this game a colorful and dreamy puzzle-adventure about exploration, friendship, and acceptance. Ko-op is also the developer behind GNOG and LCGO: The Mirror of Spirits.

Yaga

Developers: Versus Evil and Breadcrumbs Interactive

Versus Evil/Twitter

The last in Versus Evil's lineup, Yaga is a RPG that adapts to your choices as you play. You play as Ivan, a one-handed blacksmith who is cursed with bad luck. Along the way, Ivan encounters bears and giant chickens in some battles, based on what I can tell from the available images.

