iCloud for Windows users can now access their files via iOS devices and Macs, Apple and Microsoft announced Tuesday. The companies said the new iCloud app, listed for the first time in the Microsoft Store, will allow Windows 10 users to be more productive when away from their PC.
The cloud system allows users to store files and folders on the internet rather than on their computer's physical hard drive, with iCloud including the ability to view files from File Explorer or the app without absorbing PC space.
For those working on projects with different devices, the companies reiterated that edits will be synced across all devices with the cloud. So if you're working on a Microsoft Word document on your iPhone, for instance, your changes will show when you open the same document on your PC.
You can also collaborate with others by inviting people to add their own multimedia content in Shared Albums. Additionally, you can share your Microsoft files with someone who has an iOS device.
Apple and Microsoft didn't immediately respond for request for comment.
