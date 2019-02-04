Apex Legends, Titanfall developer Respawn's new battle royale game, revealed

As Titanfall fans continue to wait for Titanfall 3, franchise developer Respawn Entertainment is coming to the table with its own battle royale spinoff called Apex Legends. Rumored throughout the past week and officially revealed Monday, Apex Legends is free-to-play and available now on PC, Xbox One and PS4.

If you're imagining people duking it out in Titanfall's well-established giant mechs, you're out of luck. Instead, you'll play as one of several different soldier classes, each with their own unique special abilities. There are, at least as far as we know from the reveal footage, no pilotable mechs in the game.

A supposed leak made it's way to Twitter that also revealed what some believe is the in-game map:

Looks like the(/a?) Apex Legends map leaked



Reply with your drop destination pic.twitter.com/2moPyCfhG9 — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 4, 2019

In the Twitch stream Respawn said it planned to offer continuous support for the game, with changing seasons like many other games in the battle royale genre, new items and weapons and new "Legends" (playable classes) added over time.

PS4 and Xbox One can download the game now, while PC owners will need to use EA's Origin service for access.