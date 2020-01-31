Apex Legends season 4: Forge, Revenant, Loba and everything else we know

Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends will celebrate its first anniversary with the start of the fourth season of the battle royale game. Developer Respawn Entertainment ramped up the anticipation for season 4 by adding some big twists to the season storyline before it even starts.

Apex Legends season 4, dubbed Assimilation, will add a new character, changes to the ranking systems, map adjustments and more. What's different this time around is the surprises revolving around the newest Legend introduction.

When does Apex Legends season 4 start?

Season 4 will begin on Feb. 4. The date also marks the one-year anniversary of the game.

Who are the new characters in season 4?

Respawn Entertainment did something interesting prior to the start of the new season of Apex Legends. It introduced a new character to the game and killed them off right away to the shock of many players.

On Jan. 23, the official Apex Legends Twitter account tweeted an introduction for a new character who guys by the name James "The Forge" McCormick.

We've got someone we'd like you to meet.



The newest Devstream is now live! Get your first look at Series 3 Ranked Rewards, a new weapon, and our newest Legend coming in Season 4—Forge.



💪: https://t.co/MqGfJg3gAT pic.twitter.com/j3ksXj4hVl — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 23, 2020

Over the next couple of days, more tweets came out about Forge including a stat sheet on how he measures up to the other Legends in the game and some quotes from the competitors about him.

In just a few weeks, Legends collide as James "The Forge" McCormick makes his debut in the Apex Games. How will he stack up against the rest? We met up with him to get his thoughts on the competition. pic.twitter.com/uZB7eiq8nj — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 24, 2020

Following comments made by James "The Forge" McCormick, the Legends speak out about their newest competitor in the Apex Games. pic.twitter.com/BJGzCiP8mG — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 25, 2020

Then on Jan. 27, a video of sitdown interview with Forge came out. What seemed like a cheeky introduction for a new character ended up being a big reveal for the real new Legend for season 4, Revenant, who took out Forge before he could even have his first match.

Multiple tweets from the Apex Legends Twitter account following the surprise focused on reports from Hammond Robotics, a tech company in the Titanfall universe where the game takes place. The company reported multiple break-ins as well as employees not showing up for work. One of the tweets showed security footage of the intruder who happens to be Revenant.

BREAKING: In an OTV exclusive, we have obtained security footage from the Hammond Robotics break-in earlier this week offering our first look a

possible suspect. Hammond Robotics has, once again, declined to comment. pic.twitter.com/hkdykq8HCB — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 29, 2020

On Thursday, the official trailer for Revenant debuted and provided more backstory to the mysterious character. It also revealed a possible new character for Apex Legends season 5. The video description says "Revenant used to be human. He was the greatest hitman the Mercenary Syndicate ever had. But when his programming eventually failed, he saw what Hammond Robotics had turned him into: a walking nightmare of steel and vestigial flesh."

The events in the trailer take place 25 years before Apex Legends and five years after Titanfall 2. Revenant is sent to kill a con-man named Marcos Andrade. After he completes his contract by taking out Marcos, his wife and security guards, Revenant finally looks at himself to reveal he's a Simulacrum, which is an android with a human brain that was first seen in Titanfall. He looks at his hand to see Hammond Robotics made him hence his attack on the company years later and Forge, who was backed by the company.

At the end of the trailer, we see a Marcos' daughter crying over the dead body of her father but with eyes filled with rage. The little girl may actually be a new Legend likely coming in season 5. Her father mentions her name Loba and gives her a wolf figurine early in the video. Marcos is Portuguese and Loba is Portuguese for a female wolf. Back in August, a data miner found info about a character named Rosie but who also goes by the name Loba. This could mean she will be introduced in season 5.

Alright alright, here's a really meaty one. Last one for a while though, I have to do real work for a bit. Rosie (AKA Loba)'s skills. pic.twitter.com/c9iYdVzTUu — That1MiningGuy (@That1MiningGuy) August 13, 2019

What else is changing in season 4?

Respawn hasn't provided much news about changes to the game in season 4. One big change that will happen in season 4 is the changing of maps halfway through the season.

Apex Legends season 3 introduced a new map called World's Edge. It replaced the previous map, Kings Canyon, which was partially destroyed thanks to the last Legend added to the roster, Crypto. Season 4 will have players starting the season at World's Edge, but then switching to Kings Canyon. The reason for the switch hasn't been revealed yet.

There will also be a change to the Apex Legends ranking system. Players will climb the tiers throughout the season based on their performance, but the very top, the Apex Predator rank, is now limited to the top 500 players in the world. The new season will be split into two ranking seasons, likely when the switch from World's Edge to Kings Canyon happens.

Respawn will have a new weapon for players called the Sentinel. It's a bolt-action sniper rifle that will decimate an opponent's armor.

Apex Legends is free-to-play on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.