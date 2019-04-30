Anki, maker of cute mini-robot Vector, is reportedly shutting down

Sarah Tew/CNET

Robotics company Anki will apparently close its doors on Wednesday.

The San Francisco-based maker of adorable mini-robots Vector and Cosmo will lay off its entire staff, according to Recode, which reported that CEO Boris Sofman made the announcement at an all-hands meeting on Monday.

Nearly 200 employees will receive only a week of severance pay, the report noted. In the days leading up to the decision to close, Sofman apparently told them the company was desperately seeking funding after a round of financing failed to come through.

Anki didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Back in 2013, the company seemed to be flying high when Apple gave it a coveted slot at the WWDC keynote event and it showcased products based on the intersection of artificial intelligence and robotics.