These are the voyages ... of a stolen starship. A new Star Trek cartoon series is coming to Nickelodeon in 2021, and it's called Star Trek: Prodigy.
The title, logo and plot were revealed during an online Star Trek Universe panel during Comic-Con 2020, where we learned the Star Trek animated series follows a bunch of "lawless teens" taking a derelict Starfleet ship for a ride. Along the way they beam up adventure, meaning, and, hey, maybe even salvation.
Over 350 panels are taking place for 2020's virtual Comic-Con@Home, also including Marvel, The Walking Dead, Bill and Ted and more. Here's how to watch Comic-Con@Home, and here's some of the best Comic-Con moments from years past.
Star Trek: Prodigy is developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman, two of the Emmy Award winners behind Trollhunters and Ninjago. It's aimed at a younger audience, unlike the other animated Trek series Lower Decks, which premieres on streaming service CBS All Access Aug. 6. Star Trek: Lower Decks has a more anarchic sensibility thanks to creator Mike McMahan, a former writer and producer on Rick and Morty (Disclosure: CNET is part of ViacomCBS).
Captain Kirk and crew went into animated action in the fondly remembered Animated Series in the early 1970s. More recently, Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard joined the Trek universe. They'll be joined soon by a show following Mr Spock's early days aboard the Enterprise in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and a series spotlighting Starfleet's black ops team Section 31.
Discovery and Picard are available to stream now on CBS All Access or Netflix and Amazon outside the US.
Discuss: Animated show Star Trek: Prodigy to hit Nickelodeon aboard stolen starship
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.