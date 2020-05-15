Enlarge Image Jan Thijs/CBS

The USS Enterprise is boldly going once again in Star Trek's newest series, Strange New Worlds.

The new show will star Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck as Captain Pike, Number One and Science Officer Spock. These classic characters from the very earliest days of Trek history were recently revived in Star Trek: Discovery, and now they'll have their own show on streaming service CBS All Access.

CBS confirmed the new show Friday. It's yet to be announced when the new show will be on screen.

Pike, Spock and Number One were first featured in the pilot episode of The Original Series, made in 1965 but not aired at the time. The show was retooled with James T. Kirk taking the captain's chair, and the rest is history -- but it wasn't long before the characters from the pilot were written into the show. They were revived for the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, 2017's prequel to The Original Series.

Discovery is available on CBS All Access along with Star Trek: Picard. A new animated comedy set on a lowly Starfleet starship, Lower Decks, will also follow soon. Another Discovery spinoff starring Michelle Yeoh is also in the works, as well as a kid's cartoon on Nickelodeon.

Akiva Goldsman has written the premiere episode of Strange New Worlds and will executive-produce along with Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper, and Davy Perez.