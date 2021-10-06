Animal Crossing Direct: Start time, how to watch and what to expect

Nintendo

Nintendo is rolling out a new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons this November, and we'll get a closer look at the new content very soon. The company is sharing more details about the update in a special Animal Crossing Direct presentation on Oct. 15. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming presentation, including how to watch it and what to expect.

Animal Crossing Direct start time

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct airs on Friday, Oct. 15. The stream begins at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. and runs for approximately 20 minutes.

How to watch

Nintendo is streaming the Animal Crossing Direct on its official Twitch and YouTube channels. We'll also have the stream embedded below on the day it airs, so you can bookmark this page and tune in to watch the Animal Crossing Direct right here on CNET.

[Announcement]

The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct will air on Oct. 15 at 7am PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information about the content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November. #ACNH pic.twitter.com/gc7rfFoxpk — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) October 6, 2021

What to expect

The Animal Crossing Direct will offer more information on New Horizons' November update, which marks the game's first major content update since July. While Nintendo hasn't revealed many details about the update yet, we do know one major addition it's bringing to the game: Brewster.

During its September Nintendo Direct, Nintendo briefly showed off a newly added entrance to Brewster's cafe, The Roost, inside the museum, confirming the cafe is finally being added. We'll likely get our first full look at the cafe and what you can do inside it during the Animal Crossing Direct, along with other new features and items the update may be introducing to the game.

There's also a chance we could hear more about the next wave of Animal Crossing Amiibo cards. Shortly after the aforementioned Nintendo Direct, the company revealed on Twitter that a fifth series of Amiibo cards is in the works, and that details about the cards would be "announced at a later time." While there's no guarantee the new card series will be discussed during the Animal Crossing Direct, the presentation would be a fitting time to reveal more information about it.