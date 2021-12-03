Ana de Armas and Chris Evans set Knives Out reunion on Apple TV Plus

Enlarge Image MGM/Universal Pictures

Ana de Armas and Chris Evans are sharpening their Knives Out chemistry again for Ghosted, an Apple TV Plus movie from the people behind Deadpool and Rocket Man.

Apple describes Ghosted as a "high-concept romantic action adventure film". There's no release date confirmed, but it'll be available on Apple's streaming service.

de Armas was last seen stealing the show in a brief but explosive sequence in James Bond adventure No Time to Die. Ghosted was previously set to star Scarlett Johansson alongside Evans, but the get-together of those two ex-marvel stars has now been replaced with a Knives Out reunion after de Armas appeared in the 2019 whodunnit alongside Evans. Meanwhile director Rian Johnson is working on an all-star Knives Out sequel for Netflix, which reportedly outbid Apple for the rights.

Ghosted is written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote Deadpool and Zombieland, and directed by Dexter Fletcher who helmed Elton John biopic Rocket Man.

Following the recent Tom Hanks-starring Finch, Apple TV Plus has more starring roles in the pipeline: