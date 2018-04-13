CNET también está disponible en español.

AMD Ryzen 2nd-gen is on its way

Boxed versions of the new Ryzen 7 2700 and Ryzen 5 2600 series processors are slated to ship next week.

AMD's second-generation updates to its mainstream Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 desktop processors isn't quite as dramatic as Intel's recent eighth-generation mobile launch; in part, that's because AMD been-there-done-that with multicore, such as the 8- and 6-core Ryzen 7 1700 and Ryzen 5 1600 series from last year last year. So its second-gen products replacing them feel transitional, eking slightly higher boost-clock speeds out of the move from the Zen 14nm process to the12nm Zen+ architecture, among other tech tweaks.

The new chips use the same Socket AM4 as their predecessors, though AMD is releasing a new X470 chipset to take advantage of the higher clock speeds. And to sweeten the deal, the chipset has AMD's StoreMI disk-acceleration technology built in and the boxed processors will include an AMD Wraith-series CPU coolers.

They're slated to ship April 19. The lineup is as follows:

Second-gen Ryzen CPUs

CPU Ryzen 7 2700X Ryzen 7 2700 Ryzen 5 2600X Ryzen 5 2600
Cores/Threads 8/16 8/16 6/12 6/12
Boost clock/base clock (GHz) 4.3/3.7 4.1/3.2 4.2/3.6 3.9/3.4
Total cache 20MB 20MB 19MB 19MB
TDP 105W 65W 95W 65W
Bundled fan system Wraith Prism (LED) Wraith Spire (LED) Wraith Spire Wraith Stealth
Retail price $329 $299 $229 $199
UK, AU directly converted prices £232, AU$425 £210, AU$385 £160, AU$295 £140, AU$255
