AMD's second-generation updates to its mainstream Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 desktop processors isn't quite as dramatic as Intel's recent eighth-generation mobile launch; in part, that's because AMD been-there-done-that with multicore, such as the 8- and 6-core Ryzen 7 1700 and Ryzen 5 1600 series from last year last year. So its second-gen products replacing them feel transitional, eking slightly higher boost-clock speeds out of the move from the Zen 14nm process to the12nm Zen+ architecture, among other tech tweaks.

The new chips use the same Socket AM4 as their predecessors, though AMD is releasing a new X470 chipset to take advantage of the higher clock speeds. And to sweeten the deal, the chipset has AMD's StoreMI disk-acceleration technology built in and the boxed processors will include an AMD Wraith-series CPU coolers.

They're slated to ship April 19. The lineup is as follows: