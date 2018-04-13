AMD's second-generation updates to its mainstream Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 desktop processors isn't quite as dramatic as Intel's recent eighth-generation mobile launch; in part, that's because AMD been-there-done-that with multicore, such as the 8- and 6-core Ryzen 7 1700 and Ryzen 5 1600 series from last year last year. So its second-gen products replacing them feel transitional, eking slightly higher boost-clock speeds out of the move from the Zen 14nm process to the12nm Zen+ architecture, among other tech tweaks.
The new chips use the same Socket AM4 as their predecessors, though AMD is releasing a new X470 chipset to take advantage of the higher clock speeds. And to sweeten the deal, the chipset has AMD's StoreMI disk-acceleration technology built in and the boxed processors will include an AMD Wraith-series CPU coolers.
They're slated to ship April 19. The lineup is as follows:
Second-gen Ryzen CPUs
|CPU
|Ryzen 7 2700X
|Ryzen 7 2700
|Ryzen 5 2600X
|Ryzen 5 2600
|Cores/Threads
|8/16
|8/16
|6/12
|6/12
|Boost clock/base clock (GHz)
|4.3/3.7
|4.1/3.2
|4.2/3.6
|3.9/3.4
|Total cache
|20MB
|20MB
|19MB
|19MB
|TDP
|105W
|65W
|95W
|65W
|Bundled fan system
|Wraith Prism (LED)
|Wraith Spire (LED)
|Wraith Spire
|Wraith Stealth
|Retail price
|$329
|$299
|$229
|$199
|UK, AU directly converted prices
|£232, AU$425
|£210, AU$385
|£160, AU$295
|£140, AU$255
