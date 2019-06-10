CNET también está disponible en español.

AMD RX Radeon 5700 XT 'Navi' card costs $449, ships July 11

At its E3 press conference, AMD delivered the details on its new 7nm gaming GPUs and Ryzen processors, including an upcoming 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X CPU.

AMD new airflow solution for the Radeon RX 5700 XT consists of lots of empty space. Just kidding: this is an exploded view of the card.

AMD closed its Computex announcements with a "one last thing" reveal of a 12-core CPU, the Ryzen 7 3900X; just a few weeks later at its E3 press conference AMD one-last-thinged us and one-upped itself with a 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X desktop CPU slated to ship in September for $749. The company also delivered the promised pricing, specifications and availability for its RX 5000-series graphics cards targeted at 1440p gaming and pulled back the curtain and some of the new technologies developers will be using in games like Borderlands 3.

First, the deets.

Specifications


 Compute Units Stream Processors TFLOPS Base clock/boost clock (MHz) Price
Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition 40 2,560 Up to 10.14 1,680/1,980 $499
Radeon RX 5700 XT 40 2,560 Up to 9.75 1,605/1,905 $449
Radeon RX 5700 36 2,304 Up to 7.95 1,465/1,725 $379

In addition to slightly higher clock speeds, the 50th Anniversary Edition card has a gold accented fan shroud with Dr. Lisa Su's signature. On the bundle side, you'll get three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC when you buy one of the cards, including Gears of War 5 when it ships in September.

Now playing: Watch this: Borderlands 3: Over 30 minutes of gameplay
32:46

AMD also discussed some of the new technologies it's giving developers access to with a new toolkit that includes FideltyFX, an upscaling technology that performs contrast-adaptive sharpening for improved textures; there will be a Radeon Image Sharpening option in the driver to use with games that don't have it natively supported.

Other tech demos showed dynamic vegetation, screenspace reflections and volumetric fog in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. All which AMD claims the cards can handle with no performance hit.

