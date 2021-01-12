AMD reveals Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors at CES 2021

CES

AMD showcased its Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors on Tuesday, with Chief Executive Lisa Su taking to the virtual stage for her CES 2021 keynote. It follows the graphics card maker's reveal of the desktop equivalent in November.

The 5000 series processors includes up to eight of its Zen 3 cores, and Su showed the graphics-intensive Horizon: Zero Dawn running on the Ryzen 9 5900HX.

Su also offered a demonstration of AMD's upcoming third-generation Epyc server chip, code-named Milan, running weather forecasting software. In the test, a server with dual processors, each with 32 cores, outpaced a dual-processor Intel server using Xeon Gold 6258R chips with a 68% performance advantage.

That's the kind of performance that appeals to customers like Lucasfilm, which built a special effects studio in Sydney entirely with AMD-based systems. "We just need as much firepower as possible," said François Chardavoine, Lucasfilm's vice president of technology, during the keynote.

Su also highlighted AMD's efforts to help COVID-19 research, having donated computing power to universities across the world, an effort that's used AMD's Epyc processors.

