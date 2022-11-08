AMC Partners With Zoom to Bring Meetings to a Theater Near You

AMC Theaters has partnered with Zoom to transform select movie theaters into enormous videoconferencing Zoom Rooms, it said Monday. The service is designed to offer companies with decentralized workforces and customers a way to bring people from different markets together "for cohesive virtual and in-person events and meeting experiences," AMC noted in a release.

Companies will be able to book movie theaters online for three-hour blocks at a time, with capacity ranges between 75 and 150 seats. The Zoom Rooms at AMC will offer traditional movie theater food and beverage options.

"One of the lessons learned during the pandemic when so many of us were forced to work remotely was the importance of a reliable, dynamic communications platform," AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron said. "We also learned that even though we may be spread far apart, the ability to come together in person is as important as ever."

Zoom Rooms at AMC is slated to launch sometime in 2023 across 17 major US markets.