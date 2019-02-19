Amazon wants to reduce shipping's harm to environment

Johannes Eisele / AFP/Getty Images

Amazon's shifting New York City HQ2 plans may be in focus right now, but the company is thinking long term about its wider business.

The e-commerce behemoth on Monday set a goal of cutting in half the carbon footprint created by its shipments by 2030 as it moves to a long-term objective of using 100 percent renewable energy.

"We are calling this project 'Shipment Zero' -- it won't be easy to achieve this goal, but it's worth being focused and stubborn on this vision and we're committed to seeing it through," Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president for worldwide operations, said in a blog post.

Amazon intends to share its "company-wide carbon footprint" and other unspecified "goals and programs" later in 2019, having mapped its environmental impact since 2017, Clark said. It'll use that data to help its business teams cut down on carbon use.

However, he noted that Amazon customers "are always going to want more selection, faster delivery speed, and lower costs" -- so it'll still focus in getting all those packages to you quickly and cheaply as it tries to ease up its impact on the environment.

Facebook, Google and Apple in recent months have committed to using 100 percent renewable energy, while Starbucks, Walmart, Target and General Motors have signed deals to run on renewables.