Amazon teams up with Apple to offer Macs through cloud computing

Amazon and Apple on Monday revealed that Mac computers will be available through the e-commerce giant's cloud computing service. The Mac instances offered by Amazon Web Services will be built on Mac Minis, and let developers work on apps remotely rather than on physical computers.

"Apple's thriving community of more than 28 million developers continues to create groundbreaking app experiences that delight customers around the world," Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of worldwide product marketing, said in a release. "With the launch of EC2 Mac instances, we're thrilled to make development for Apple's platforms accessible in new ways, and combine the performance and reliability of our world-class hardware with the scalability of AWS."

