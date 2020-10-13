Amazon Prime Day best laptop deals: $600 off Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop, plus savings on Asus, Microsoft, HP and more

Deal Savings Price

















2020's Amazon Prime Day deals mix includes significant savings on tablets and laptops, and many of these discounts will be felt right up to Black Friday and into the holiday season. The number of students and employees now working from home has seen increased demand for everyone to have their own device, and the number of machines on offer has kept up.

Amazon's Prime Day line-up of discounts for 2020 includes savings on gaming laptops, a two-in-one from HP, and even a dual-screen pc from Asus. It's still early days though, so don't fret if none of these machines are quite right -- we expect more laptops and tablets to go on sale this week with offers to come from Newegg, Walmart and Best Buy.



We'll keep this list up to date with the latest from Amazon and others.

Sarah Tew/CNET Microsoft is offering discounts on several Surface Pro configurations, but this is the biggest price cut, taking the most universally useful configuration and dropping it to a reasonable $1,099. Yes, you'll still need to buy a keyboard cover, but those are discounted as well, down to as low as $120, from the usual $160 for the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover.

Sarah Tew/CNET A dual-screen laptop isn't the lightest laptop around, and powering two displays doesn't do its battery life any favors, but having a second, half-height display certainly adds some breathing room to your workspace. Plus, the OLED primary display offers a wide color gamut, making the Asus ZenBook Duo a great fit for photo editing. We reviewed the 15-inch ZenBook Duo and found that having multiple monitors made working and playing much more pleasant and felt like moving from a tiny apartment to a house, because you're not constantly juggling windows, and you can put boring meetings to the side while you keep working on more interesting stuff.

HP This two-in-one convertible features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. With a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution, the 14-inch touch display can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

Sarah Tew/CNET The 15-inch Razer Blade has been one of my favorite gaming laptops of the last couple of years, with a thin, not-too-gamery design but plenty of power. It's also usually pretty expensive. This is a very good deal on a solid configuration, with a Core i7 CPU, Nvidia 2070 GPU, 512GB SSD and 300Hz FHD display.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 14-inch ZenBook is less than 0.65-inch thick and weighs only 3.2 pounds. It features the 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics. The laptop has a unique hinge that lifts the back edge of the laptop to provide some tilt to the keyboard to create a comfortable typing position. It also includes a sleeve for travel (for the day when you're allowed to leave your house again) and an optical mouse.

No longer available

The offers below are no longer available at the originally discounted price, but we're including them here for comparison shopping.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is one of Acer's education-focused Chromebooks, and a two-in-one model at that, meaning it has a 360-degree hinge that can fold back into a tablet shape. It has an Intel Celeron CPU and an 11.6-inch touchscreen, which is fine for kids working in Google Classroom and similar remote learning tools.

Samsung This high-end two-in-one may not be the first name that comes to mind, but for just under $1,000, it already has a Core i7 CPU, big 512GB SSD, 12GB of RAM and a QLED touchscreen (not OLED, but Samsung's QLED). Now, it's usually $100 off, so for this week, it's an extra $100 off on top of that. The Core i5 version is similarly discounted.

Dell Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 two-in-one convertible boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000 series that features metal lids and keyboard decks but flimsy plastic bottom panels. This model features a 4K display powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM. For storage, you get a 512GB SSD with 32GB of fast Optane memory.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is probably the biggest laptop deal of Prime Day. The very high-end version of Google's fancy Pixelbook Go is $1,400, and usually on Amazon for a bit under $1,200. But today it's just $200, at least for as long as supplies last. It's probably the nicest Chromebook anyone has ever made. Would I buy a $1,400 Chrome OS laptop? Probably not. Would I buy a really high-end Chromebook for $200? In a minute.

Josh Goldman/CNET Many laptops feature 16:9, wide-screen displays that are great for watching movies but are less than ideal for productivity work. The Acer Spin 15 features a 13.5-inch touchscreen with a 3:2 ratio that provides more room vertically for scrolling through web pages, documents and spreadsheets. And it features a crisp 2K (2,256x1,504-pixel) resolution. This two-in-one convertible laptop also includes a Wacom AES 2.0 active stylus for drawing and writing on the screen. This model features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 512GB SSD.