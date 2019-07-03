Amazon Prime Day 2019: The best deals on dining & entertaining accessories

Amazon

Who's ready Amazon Prime Day 2019? Like a midsummer Black Friday, the almighty online retailer Amazon is set to slash prices on some of the best dining & entertaining, kitchen tools, home goods, gadgets and more. Whether for a great wedding gift, a gift for a serial host or maybe for yourself, Prime Day is the single best time to score a deal on the hundreds of cute, cool and kitschy dining and entertaining products and tabletop decor. From flatware to glassware, silverware, serving platters, vases, pitchers, tablecloths and much more, we've rounded up the best Prime Day dining & entertaining deals for you to jump on just as soon as they go live.

But before we get to all that...

When is Amazon Prime Day?

It's official -- Amazon Prime Day 2019 will begin Monday, July 15 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET and runs for 48 hours, with the last few sales closing out on Wednesday, July 17 at 12 a.m. PT. That makes 2019's edition the longest Amazon Prime Day ever (last year's was 36 hours), and that's not including pre-Amazon Prime Day deals.

How to navigate Amazon Prime Day dining & entertaining deals

Think of this as your Amazon Prime Day headquarters for entertaining, dining and tablescape deals. We'll be sure to refresh up-to-the-minute with all the latest, home goods deals just as soon as they go up. We'll also try to let you know when something sells out or if a sale has been ended or extended.

Some sales are as short as just a few hours (or until they're sold out), while others go for 36 or even 48 hours! If you want guaranteed access to as many of the deals as possible, sign up for Prime today as some deals are for Prime members only.

What to expect for Prime Day dining & entertaining deals

We're hoping for a repeat of some of our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals from last year on dining, entertaining and tabletop accessories. From fur serving platters to stylish pitchers, vases and more, there should be a wide array of home goods deals if you're quick enough.

Here are some of the best deals from 2018 to give you an idea of what to expect along with some big Amazon deals that have already gone up!

Dining & entertaining deals on now at Amazon

These pre-Prime home goods sales are happening now at Amazon.

2018 Prime Day dining & entertaining deals

These were the types of deals we saw and loved in 2018 -- and many of the brands and products are a great indication of what we should see again in 2019.

