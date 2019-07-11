Amazon Prime Day 2019 smartwatch deals: Fitbit and Apple Watch models are already on sale

Apple

Amazon Prime Day approaches: it's arriving next week, on July 15-16. Like always, Amazon's massive sale will offer a lot of deals... but it'll mean other retailers like Walmart, Target and eBay matching or beating deals, too. But what if you can't wait until Prime Day starts? Indeed, there are plenty of deals already available, either left over from an extended July 4 promotion, or maybe for an early back-to-school sale. So, as we wait for Prime Day proper, we're already pulling together the best deals we've seen on top trackers and watches we already love.

Now, to be clear: We won't know the Prime Day deals until they actually arrive, and they may well beat some or all of the prices listed here. And we expect a new Apple Watch to arrive as soon as September. But here are the best deals in the meantime.

Fitbit Charge 3 $120 (save $30)

The Fitbit Charge 3 came out a year ago, and some users have reported problems on Amazon's customer reviews. It's still the best overall non-smartwatch fitness tracker, and has more features than the recent Fitbit Inspire HR. It lacks GPS, but has stair climbing and swim tracking. Or, you might just want to wait it out for an inevitable wave of other Fitbit products on sale for Prime Day.

Fitbit Versa $169 (save $31)



The recently released Fitbit Versa Lite Edition costs less, at $160, but the slightly more fully featured original Fitbit Versa is currently on sale for what amounts to a $9 upsell. Why get it? Onboard music storage (which is annoying to load on), swim tracking, on-watch workout coaching, and stair climbing stats. Clearly, you should step up to get this one (but upcoming Prime Day deals may offer even better sales, so you may want to wait).

Fitbit Ionic $200 (save $50)



Fitbit's only GPS-enabled fitness watch is getting a little long in the tooth, but the Fitbit Ionic is Fitbit's most fully featured watch. It has GPS, music storage, payments, and gets the same apps and watch faces as the Fitbit Versa -- and now it costs as much as the original Versa did. This offer is also on Fitbit's site.

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm $199 (save $80)

It's technically a year-and-a-half old, but $80 off isn't bad at all, and Apple doesn't offer any discount on the S3 in its own store... and the Series 3 is still good. It just lacks the EKG of the newest Apple Watch S4.

Apple Watch S3, 42mm $229 (save $80)

The same $80 savings applies to the larger size. The closer-to-$200 price is a lot more reasonable.

